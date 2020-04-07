Celtic fans delighted with news on Damien Duff’s future

Loads of Celtic fans have been left delighted by some news regarding Damien Duff’s future with the club, as the former winger will remain at Celtic Park despite taking up role with the Republic of Ireland.

Hoops fans may have feared the worst when the Irish FA announced their coaching changes this weekend, as they confirmed on Twitter that Duff would join Keith Andrews and Alan Kelly as new members of Stephen Kenny’s coaching staff.

Spot the fact from the fib: Are these Premier League records true or false?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 22 Aston Villa have suffered the most defeats in Premier League history True False

However, the 41 year-old will keep his role as first team coach at Celtic, the club confirmed on Sunday, leading to delight amongst fans on Twitter.

Duff joined the club back in January 2019 as a part of the reserves set-up, but was promoted to his current position when Neil Lennon arrived just a month later.

Since then, the pair have won all three of the domestic competitions together, with two still left to fight for this campaign.

You can find some of the best Twitter reactions down below, where a few fans suspect this “fantastic” development could help the club scout young players from the Ireland set-up…

Great to hear that Duffer remains with us. An integral part to our continued success — Disco Dave C (@discodave14) April 5, 2020

Yasss! Fantastic opportunity for him 🍀 — LouMun 67 (@lfmunro) April 5, 2020

Good bhoy Duffer!🇮🇪🍀☘️❤️ — Coly Bhoy (@coly_bhoy) April 5, 2020

@paulthetim @FAIreland Great honour for Damien. Will benefit Celtic in a scouting capacity, as some players might catch his eye. — Celtic Symphony (@DM8883) April 5, 2020

Thats a good point — Patrick Taylor (@tailsreturns) April 5, 2020

Great to See D Duff involved with @FAIreland Coaching staff 👍🏻🍀 Great that he is going to continue the great work at @CelticFC Win win for both parties 👌🏻 Kenny, Kelly, Andrew’s and Duff Should be a good combination to bring Youth through & play a good brand of football 👍🏻🍀⚽️ — @CiaránShev (@CiaranShevlin) April 5, 2020

glad to hear he’s staying on. this has been playing on ma mind all day. miss you Celtic x — Joe Grattan (@lonesomegoatman) April 5, 2020

Congratulations on his new role. Pleased to hear he’s continuing with us — Craig Marron (@cestriamaz04) April 6, 2020

Fantastic link to Irish set up — Martin McLaughlan (@Greaghnagore) April 5, 2020

Celtic fans, did you catch the promising update on Odsonne Edouard?