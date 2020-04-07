 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Celtic fans delighted with news on Damien Duff's future

Celtic fans delighted with news on Damien Duff’s future

by Ben Goodwin share
1 minute read 7/4/2020 | 09:00am

Loads of Celtic fans have been left delighted by some news regarding Damien Duff’s future with the club, as the former winger will remain at Celtic Park despite taking up role with the Republic of Ireland.

Hoops fans may have feared the worst when the Irish FA announced their coaching changes this weekend, as they confirmed on Twitter that Duff would join Keith Andrews and Alan Kelly as new members of Stephen Kenny’s coaching staff.

However, the 41 year-old will keep his role as first team coach at Celtic, the club confirmed on Sunday, leading to delight amongst fans on Twitter.

Duff joined the club back in January 2019 as a part of the reserves set-up, but was promoted to his current position when Neil Lennon arrived just a month later.

Since then, the pair have won all three of the domestic competitions together, with two still left to fight for this campaign.

You can find some of the best Twitter reactions down below, where a few fans suspect this “fantastic” development could help the club scout young players from the Ireland set-up…

