Celtic fans destroy Tom English after recent remarks

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 14/5/2020 | 07:26pm

Celtic fans are far from happy with what BBC Scotland chief sports writer Tom English has written this week as they unleashed at him on Twitter.

He takes an aim at the SPFL, claiming their mentality is ‘choking any progress’ whilst also agreeing with past comments from Barry Hearn, who once said “All I can see is a mess. There’s no optimism.”

It comes just days after member clubs voted against an independent investigation into April’s vote to cut short the lower-league season in Scotland.

The calls were led by Glasgow rivals Rangers, who needed the support of 32 teams – 13 were in favour, 27 against and two abstained thus putting an end to this campaign.

It remains to be seen what will happen with the Premiership’s season as the Hoops near a ninth title in a row given they sit some 13 points clear of second-place.

Here’s how fans have been reacting to English’s remarks…

