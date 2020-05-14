Celtic fans are far from happy with what BBC Scotland chief sports writer Tom English has written this week as they unleashed at him on Twitter.
He takes an aim at the SPFL, claiming their mentality is ‘choking any progress’ whilst also agreeing with past comments from Barry Hearn, who once said “All I can see is a mess. There’s no optimism.”
It comes just days after member clubs voted against an independent investigation into April’s vote to cut short the lower-league season in Scotland.
The calls were led by Glasgow rivals Rangers, who needed the support of 32 teams – 13 were in favour, 27 against and two abstained thus putting an end to this campaign.
It remains to be seen what will happen with the Premiership’s season as the Hoops near a ninth title in a row given they sit some 13 points clear of second-place.
Here’s how fans have been reacting to English’s remarks…
I see Tom not taking the result well. Hope he gets better soon. HH
This is absurd.
This guy makes a living from the sport up here yet offers very little objectivity and treats the consumers with disdain. That is truly remarkable behaviour, guess bbc just happy to get the clicks 🤦🏼♂️
Aw poor Tom! Seething and bubbling away still. Hilarious 🤣
Wow dragging up an interview from 6 years ago – what have you done to back up Hearn during that time Tom?
Tom’s approach to this whole episode has been a disgrace and he knows it, every league in Europe is facing the same problem. Morton and Brechin have issued important statements as well but they don’t fit his narrative, what happened to balanced journalism???
Tom England the voice of utter nonsense and anger fuelled seethe
You’re not taking this very well, Uncle Tom. Your professionalism has went out the window. If only you were quite as vociferous in 2012 when a new club wanted to pretend it was rangers. As a result, you‘re a laughing stock.
Oh here comes the clown 😂😂😂😂😂😂
Give it up Tom
Just give it up
get well soon Tom
