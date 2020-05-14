Celtic fans destroy Tom English after recent remarks

Celtic fans are far from happy with what BBC Scotland chief sports writer Tom English has written this week as they unleashed at him on Twitter.

He takes an aim at the SPFL, claiming their mentality is ‘choking any progress’ whilst also agreeing with past comments from Barry Hearn, who once said “All I can see is a mess. There’s no optimism.”

Do you agree with Tom English's comments on the SPFL?

Yes! Vote No! Vote

It comes just days after member clubs voted against an independent investigation into April’s vote to cut short the lower-league season in Scotland.

The calls were led by Glasgow rivals Rangers, who needed the support of 32 teams – 13 were in favour, 27 against and two abstained thus putting an end to this campaign.

The single toughest football logo quiz of all time…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 20 Let's start off with an easy one, just to get that finger working... Aston Villa West Ham Scunthorpe Burnley

It remains to be seen what will happen with the Premiership’s season as the Hoops near a ninth title in a row given they sit some 13 points clear of second-place.

Here’s how fans have been reacting to English’s remarks…

I see Tom not taking the result well. Hope he gets better soon. HH — Celtic Gossip (@CelticGossip) May 13, 2020

This is absurd. — D.Smith (@DSmithSD) May 13, 2020

This guy makes a living from the sport up here yet offers very little objectivity and treats the consumers with disdain. That is truly remarkable behaviour, guess bbc just happy to get the clicks 🤦🏼‍♂️ — Gerry Duddy (@Gduddy) May 13, 2020

Aw poor Tom! Seething and bubbling away still. Hilarious 🤣 — Glasgow Born Celt (@Super6Legend1) May 13, 2020

Wow dragging up an interview from 6 years ago – what have you done to back up Hearn during that time Tom? — kc13 (@chuckrabaw) May 13, 2020

Tom’s approach to this whole episode has been a disgrace and he knows it, every league in Europe is facing the same problem. Morton and Brechin have issued important statements as well but they don’t fit his narrative, what happened to balanced journalism??? — HughieBhoy (@ClydeBhoy) May 13, 2020

Tom England the voice of utter nonsense and anger fuelled seethe — The Peoples Republic of LEITH🇳🇬💚🇳🇬 (@legod0407) May 13, 2020

You’re not taking this very well, Uncle Tom. Your professionalism has went out the window. If only you were quite as vociferous in 2012 when a new club wanted to pretend it was rangers. As a result, you‘re a laughing stock. — Eddie van Coupon (@coupon_eddie) May 13, 2020

Oh here comes the clown 😂😂😂😂😂😂 — The Banter Years (@Stephen14165109) May 13, 2020

Give it up Tom

Just give it up — Brendan O’Malley (@BampotNation) May 13, 2020

get well soon Tom — J4MB💜 (@joecraig79) May 13, 2020

AND in other news, Celtic fans blast Jermain Defoe comments…