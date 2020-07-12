Celtic fans excited by Daniel Podence links

Celtic may be the dominant force in Scottish football at the moment, but despite their supremacy in the SPFL, they don’t want to rest on their laurels as they chase down their tenth league title in a row.

The Bhoys are gearing up for yet another defence of their title, and The Mirror have reported that they’re in the market for a new winger on loan.

The man they’ve been linked to is Wolves’ Daniel Podence, and it seems that the fanbase are excited at the prospect of landing the Portuguese winger.

You can’t blame them for getting excited either, Podence has played for some top clubs so far in his career, and the Celtic Park faithful seem to think he’ll be a top player if he joins, with one supporter even going as far as to compare him to Real Madrid star Eden Hazard.

He’s a cracking player from the 3 games I’ve seen him in, Gary Neville called it himself, He is a similar player to Eden Hazard (in terms of playstyle) — JC (@BxlfastBhoy) July 12, 2020

This would be good business. Alot like Elyounoussi, would be getting high standard player that cost close to 20 millions that hasn’t had a chance in the Prem. — Michael Jack (@MichaelJack1988) July 12, 2020

i’d be happy bringing him in on loan, can play both wings n everyone thinks we’ve got too many wingers when in reality we still don’t have enough there’s only forrest on the right and mo on the left and mikey sometimes playing left wing — Liam (@liamjaytic) July 12, 2020

I don’t even want to imagine what he’d do to defenders in Scotland https://t.co/BxNGSC2WoI — Seán Markus Clifford (@seanmarkus_67) July 12, 2020

YES — Marccc (@marcskinner17) July 12, 2020

Woke up this morning with Celtic being linked with a move for Wolves winger Daniel Podence. Just watched the 1st half of Wolves:Everton there & hes been the best player on the park! — Kevin Lavelle (@kevinlavelle9) July 12, 2020

Unfortunately, just hours after this rumour was reported, some fans believed that Celtic’s chances of landing the former Olympiakos attacker had taken a drastic hit.

Wolves handed the £10.8m-rated man his first Premier League start on Sunday against Everton, and to say he was impressive would be an understatement.

The winger was arguably the best player on the pitch before being subbed off on 70 minutes, winning a penalty in the first half while completing four dribbles and receiving a WhoScored rating of 7.67.

We (Celtic) were linked with Daniel Podence this morning. His display today basically guarantees we won’t be getting him #WOLEVE #CelticFC — Neil Roarty (@neilroarty) July 12, 2020

Safe to say if there’s any truth to the idea that Celtic have contacted Wolves with a view to taking Daniel Podence on loan, that idea has been completely ruled out in the last 45 minutes. — Marc McArdle* (@marcmcardle1) July 12, 2020

podence is the best player on the park don’t see Celtic getting him👍💯🇮🇪 — Thomas Mcdonnell (@Thomas46181979) July 12, 2020

Podence’s quality was certainly on show against Everton, and even though a few Celtic fans don’t fancy their chances of landing him, it will certainly be an exciting prospect if he does come in.