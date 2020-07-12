 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Celtic News
Celtic fans excited by Daniel Podence links

Celtic fans excited by Daniel Podence links

by Charles Jones share
2 minute read 12/7/2020 | 01:45pm

Celtic may be the dominant force in Scottish football at the moment, but despite their supremacy in the SPFL, they don’t want to rest on their laurels as they chase down their tenth league title in a row.

The Bhoys are gearing up for yet another defence of their title, and The Mirror have reported that they’re in the market for a new winger on loan.

The man they’ve been linked to is Wolves’ Daniel Podence, and it seems that the fanbase are excited at the prospect of landing the Portuguese winger.

Watch Celtic Videos With StreamFootball.tv Below

You can’t blame them for getting excited either, Podence has played for some top clubs so far in his career, and the Celtic Park faithful seem to think he’ll be a top player if he joins, with one supporter even going as far as to compare him to Real Madrid star Eden Hazard.

Unfortunately, just hours after this rumour was reported, some fans believed that Celtic’s chances of landing the former Olympiakos attacker had taken a drastic hit.

1 of 15

WHO IS THE PLAYER?

Wolves handed the £10.8m-rated man his first Premier League start on Sunday against Everton, and to say he was impressive would be an understatement.

The winger was arguably the best player on the pitch before being subbed off on 70 minutes, winning a penalty in the first half while completing four dribbles and receiving a WhoScored rating of 7.67.

Podence’s quality was certainly on show against Everton, and even though a few Celtic fans don’t fancy their chances of landing him, it will certainly be an exciting prospect if he does come in.

Article title: Celtic fans excited by Daniel Podence links

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 