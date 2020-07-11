Celtic fans happy to sell Ajer for £27m

It’s been widely reported that Kristoffer Ajer could be on his way out of Celtic Park this summer, and we’ve now got a clearer idea of where he could end up, and how much money the Bhoys could receive for him.

The Norwegian centre-half has been a key man for Neil Lennon’s side this term, starting 28 league games in 2019/20, but with the defender seemingly unwilling to extend his contract beyond 2022, it may soon be time for the Scottish champions to cash in.

They aren’t short of suitors either as Tuttosport are now reporting that he is on AC Milan’s radar, but Celtic aren’t willing to let him go for cheap, demanding at least €30m (£27m).

This news has a lot of fans salivating at the idea of such a hefty financial windfall for a centre-back who many of them don’t seem to rate that highly.

Some fans stated that they’d be ecstatic to get £27m for him, while another stated that his poor aerial ability makes £27m a great price for the selling club.

Ajer’s aerial ability may have come under some criticism here, but the stats don’t seem to back up that theory, he wins 3.3 aerial duels per game in the Europa League, and WhoScored list aerial duels as one of his strengths.

However, with Transfermarkt valuing him at just £2.43m, it’s hard to argue that £27m wouldn’t be a great price for Celtic, and many fans seem to agree.

£27m? I’ll drive him to Milan myself — Cammy Gillan (@CameronGillan) July 10, 2020

£27M take their hand off. — Nightowl (@Nightowl_10) July 10, 2020

27m.

Deal.

100%. — Tom Green (@TomGreen9inarow) July 10, 2020

£27M for a centre half that cant head the ball 🤔. Ajer undoubtedly has his attributes but I find it incredible he is utterly useless in the air in both boxes – a basic requirement of any CB. If we could get the best part of £30m it’d be the deal of the century. — The Celtic Poet (@macroibin) July 10, 2020

Others were much kinder about Ajer’s talents, stating that although he is a good player, the club would have to take £27m if such an offer came in.

Without a doubt you’d take the £27m, but I can’t help but think we’ll be watching another player become excellent for another club. Very harsh criticism on him at the moment. — Gavin Waddell (@Gavinwaddell92) July 10, 2020

Absolutely adore the big man, passion for the club and game is undeniable, but he’s never worth 27m. Can’t header a ball and goes to ground too easily. For that money sell him and bring in a centre half who isn’t a converted midfielder. We’ve already got Bitton. — Maddal (@Maddal7) July 10, 2020

Of course, setting a steep asking price is no guarantee of making a sale, but if AC Milan or another club from Europe come in with a hefty offer for the Norway international there will be a lot of joy around the green and white half of Glasgow.