Celtic fans discuss Kristoffer Ajer amid fresh reports

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
3 minute read 29/5/2020 | 07:10pm

A recent report emerging from Italy has torn the Celtic fanbase in half this week.

According to Calciomercato, Serie A giants AC Milan are ready to ‘step up’ their pursuit of Hoops defender Kristoffer Ajer with the likes of Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid also keen.

It’s also claimed that the Celtic hierarchy are demanding at least €25m (£22.5m).

Some at Parkhead seem to be against the idea of seeing the Norweigen colossus depart…

The 22-year-old has been a regular presence under Neil Lennon this campaign, featuring in 49 matches in all competitions where he has provided four goals, two assists and 20 clean sheets, via Transfermarkt.

Standing at a whopping 6 foot 6, Ajer offers a different kind of threat to most amongst the Bhoys squad.

Yet, plenty at Celtic Park would be eager to see him leave if a bid did come in for him.

Whilst others were quick to point out the massive £22.5m fee. According to Transfermarkt, Celtic’s biggest-ever sale was Kieran Tierney to Arsenal this summer (£24.3m) and the Scottish giants only managed to snatch £19.8m for the prolific Moussa Dembele.

Potentially selling Ajer has been described as “daylight robbery” as well as “absolutely incredible business” by some fans.

It remains to be seen whether Lennon would be keen on selling Ajer this summer, but one thing that is clear is that it would cause a bit of a divide amongst supporters in Glasgow.

