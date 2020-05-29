Celtic fans discuss Kristoffer Ajer amid fresh reports

A recent report emerging from Italy has torn the Celtic fanbase in half this week.

According to Calciomercato, Serie A giants AC Milan are ready to ‘step up’ their pursuit of Hoops defender Kristoffer Ajer with the likes of Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid also keen.

Should Celtic sell Ajer if they can get £22.5m?

It’s also claimed that the Celtic hierarchy are demanding at least €25m (£22.5m).

Some at Parkhead seem to be against the idea of seeing the Norweigen colossus depart…

watch us rely on an injury prone cb next season with jullien — aaron (@kingeddy22) May 28, 2020

Am i the only one who rates ajer and thinks he’s quality. May have made a few mistakes but keep in mind hes only 22. Realistically with the cash we would get for him we would sign people that you will rarely see play for us. https://t.co/fcwyJj7lvR — BD (@BCD1879) May 28, 2020

I think people underrate Ajer, he’ll go to the very top for me. — . (@conradrancid) May 28, 2020

The 22-year-old has been a regular presence under Neil Lennon this campaign, featuring in 49 matches in all competitions where he has provided four goals, two assists and 20 clean sheets, via Transfermarkt.

Standing at a whopping 6 foot 6, Ajer offers a different kind of threat to most amongst the Bhoys squad.

Yet, plenty at Celtic Park would be eager to see him leave if a bid did come in for him.

I'll give him a piggy back to Milan for 25mil https://t.co/hVpb6LLltK — The MMA Meltzer (@MarkTra19838101) May 28, 2020

If we manage to scam some European powerhouse into paying £25m for Ajer, then it’s lawwell’s greatest achievement at Celtic https://t.co/FZ0PacyD0x — Olivier Quadruple Trébily (@ORebily) May 28, 2020

TBH would he really be much of a loss ? He’s vastly overrated – keeps making the same mistakes. If we get silly money for him I’m sure we could buy somebody better. Your Centre half SHOULD be able to header a ball at least — Manky Bianchi (@manky_bianchi) May 28, 2020

Another good bit of business for the club if it happens. — Mick McLaughlin (@MickMcLaughli11) May 28, 2020

Snap there hand off for £25m, Gallagher in from motherwell and duffy from brighton — T (@Tho1888) May 28, 2020

Not a defender in a million years, snap there hand off for that money, decent player but no great loss imo — .☘️ (@KieranJLynch1) May 28, 2020

Whilst others were quick to point out the massive £22.5m fee. According to Transfermarkt, Celtic’s biggest-ever sale was Kieran Tierney to Arsenal this summer (£24.3m) and the Scottish giants only managed to snatch £19.8m for the prolific Moussa Dembele.

Potentially selling Ajer has been described as “daylight robbery” as well as “absolutely incredible business” by some fans.

If Pedro can get 25 million for Ajer we should be naming a stand after him. https://t.co/l2I1N6iaLl — david sinclair (@dsinky1888) May 28, 2020

Ajer is 22 and arguably the best ball carrier in the league. 25 million would be a great deal for Celtic. He might not be a defender but his ability and athleticism are outstanding. I would like to see him play in midfield at one point for Celtic. Ajer, McGregor and Ntcham. 🔥 https://t.co/vtouuF7Rmb — TheResistanceReview (@T_Rreview) May 28, 2020

Absolutely incredible business if Celtic get anywhere near £25m for Kris Ajer. https://t.co/TPoBBkWRhl — Kevin (@kevin_motion) May 28, 2020

We didn’t even get 20 mil for Dembélé so not sure we will get that for Ajer! If lucky, we will get 12/15 and a sell on fee — David Crawley (@daviddizzler7) May 28, 2020

It remains to be seen whether Lennon would be keen on selling Ajer this summer, but one thing that is clear is that it would cause a bit of a divide amongst supporters in Glasgow.

