Celtic fans are absolutely loving this Leigh Griffiths footage

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 19/5/2020 | 07:09pm

Celtic are officially the 2019/20 Scottish Premiership champions after a decision was made on Monday to cut short the season amid the pandemic.

The season was declared over and settled by a points-per-game system which saw Neil Lennon’s side top the standings with a 13-point margin.

Celebrations and tributes have poured in on social media from Hoops players past and present as well as long-time fans of the club but footage posted by the club’s official Twitter feed of Leigh Griffiths has supporters talking.

The 29-year-old is seen in full kit with the medal around his neck in brilliant nature and much of the Bhoys faithful have been absolutely loving the TikTok clip.

Griffiths has been at Celtic Park since the 2013/14 campaign so this will be his seventh straight SPFL title and he has certainly played his part this term.

In 21 matches, he has provided nine goals and four assists despite only ten of those games being starts, via Transfermarkt.

Here’s how fans have reacted to the video…

