Celtic fans want to sign Mohamed Elyounoussi permanently

Now the Scottish Premiership is all done and dusted and Celtic have been confirmed as champions – a history-making ninth title in a row – many fans at Parkhead have been discussing the future of their playing squad.

Neil Lennon’s league-winning side have some players out of contract this summer and an array of loanees ranging from Moritz Bauer to Fraser Forster.

But it is another Saints man that supporters have been calling to sign permanently this week.

One account on Twitter asked fans whether they’d ‘stick or twist’ and an overwhelming majority were in favour of seeing more of the tricky Norweigen winger.

The 25-year-old has been restricted to just 20 appearances in all competitions due to several injury problems but has managed to provide seven goals and six assists, via Transfermarkt, so it can be argued that there is a very good player at this level in there somewhere.

There have been claims in the English press that Southampton may be forced to sell players due to the pandemic severely hindering their finances, and you’d imagine a player that hasn’t been in their plans this term is one who they’d be willing to let go.

Although it remains to be seen what sort of fee he would command – Transfermarkt value him at £8.55m.

Here’s what has been said so far…

Stick, had a superb run of form when fully fit and at the very least provides us another good option on the flanks — 🍀 Celtic1967.com 🍀 (@Celtic1967_com) May 24, 2020

Fully fit wld be great asset next season — Dún Geimhin csc (@DungivenCsc) May 24, 2020

Was on fire until he got injured, 7 goals & 6 assists in 13! Love to see him back in the hoops next season! — Leigh ®eilly (@cameronpo9) May 24, 2020

Mo is a top player. If there’s a chance to sign him we’d be insane not to. Hard to understand some of our fans indifference towards him. Put it this way, if we can afford it, it’s a cast iron guarantee that Lennon signs him. Lennon absolutely knows a player when he sees one. — The Celtic Poet (@macroibin) May 24, 2020

Anyone not wanting this guy is barking! — Keith Kirkwood (@keithk67) May 24, 2020

Absolute keeper, tor us apart with molde, done good things for us b4 injury — Lee Moodie (@leebhoy1987) May 24, 2020

He is a KEEPER if FULLY FIT would be a tremendous asset for the run to 10iar ☘💚☘👍 — Celtic bhoy 1888 (@Celticbhoy18884) May 24, 2020

I like him. Dont think his spell has worked out as well as we had hoped but hes a class act. Hope we can get him and Frazer signed up — Allan longyear (@alddo75) May 24, 2020

Absolutely stick. Incredibly intelligent footballer. — Peter (@Twinnybhoy) May 24, 2020

Sign him. Better than Sinclair was imo. — Tim (@Fassreifen) May 24, 2020

Stick. Better than what we have. — Lainey Donnel 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿⚽️🏆 (@LaineyDonnel) May 24, 2020

Made a huge impact when he was fit prior to the Betfred Cup final. Great player, we suit him and vice versa — Steve Pringle (@StevenPringle2) May 24, 2020

