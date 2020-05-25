 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Celtic fans want to sign Mohamed Elyounoussi permanently

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 25/5/2020 | 05:30pm

Now the Scottish Premiership is all done and dusted and Celtic have been confirmed as champions – a history-making ninth title in a row – many fans at Parkhead have been discussing the future of their playing squad.

Neil Lennon’s league-winning side have some players out of contract this summer and an array of loanees ranging from Moritz Bauer to Fraser Forster.

But it is another Saints man that supporters have been calling to sign permanently this week.

One account on Twitter asked fans whether they’d ‘stick or twist’ and an overwhelming majority were in favour of seeing more of the tricky Norweigen winger.

The 25-year-old has been restricted to just 20 appearances in all competitions due to several injury problems but has managed to provide seven goals and six assists, via Transfermarkt, so it can be argued that there is a very good player at this level in there somewhere.

There have been claims in the English press that Southampton may be forced to sell players due to the pandemic severely hindering their finances, and you’d imagine a player that hasn’t been in their plans this term is one who they’d be willing to let go.

Although it remains to be seen what sort of fee he would command – Transfermarkt value him at £8.55m.

Here’s what has been said so far…

