Celtic fans discuss Mohamed Elyounoussi's loan spell

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 27/4/2020 | 08:00pm

Celtic fans have taken to Twitter to give their thoughts on loanee Mohamed Elyounoussi and his contribution to their season so far.

The Bhoys are on the verge of securing yet another SPFL title as they sit 13 points clear of their arch-rivals in the standings.

Neil Lennon has had the fortune of being handed two Southampton players on loan this campaign, goalkeeper Fraser Forster and the aforementioned Norwegian winger.

Elyounoussi hasn’t featured as much as he’d probably have liked, recording just 20 appearances for a total of 1,309 minutes, but the 25-year-old has still managed to find the net seven times whilst also providing six assists, per Transfermarkt.

However, despite his contribution, he has split opinion amongst the Celtic Park faithful – some are rating him close to a 10/10, although others have him closer to around the three and four mark.

Should Celtic try to land Elyounoussi permanently?

100% yes

No way

The winger still has three years to run on his current Saints contract and would love to win silverware north of the border before returning to stake a claim, as per an interview in The Sun.

And here’s what supporters have said about him…

