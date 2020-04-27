Celtic fans discuss Mohamed Elyounoussi’s loan spell

Celtic fans have taken to Twitter to give their thoughts on loanee Mohamed Elyounoussi and his contribution to their season so far.

The Bhoys are on the verge of securing yet another SPFL title as they sit 13 points clear of their arch-rivals in the standings.

Neil Lennon has had the fortune of being handed two Southampton players on loan this campaign, goalkeeper Fraser Forster and the aforementioned Norwegian winger.

Elyounoussi hasn’t featured as much as he’d probably have liked, recording just 20 appearances for a total of 1,309 minutes, but the 25-year-old has still managed to find the net seven times whilst also providing six assists, per Transfermarkt.

However, despite his contribution, he has split opinion amongst the Celtic Park faithful – some are rating him close to a 10/10, although others have him closer to around the three and four mark.

The winger still has three years to run on his current Saints contract and would love to win silverware north of the border before returning to stake a claim, as per an interview in The Sun.

And here’s what supporters have said about him…

A fully fit El Yanoussi is a 10/10 player! Invest in him have faith and watch him grow at Celtic park — Saif Rafiq (@srafiq1717) April 27, 2020

Probs around a 7… For the money they are looking for a think we can get someone in with a bit more pace — chivs (@CHIVS105) April 27, 2020

A complete waste of time tbh. Had a good initial 2 months and the next 4 on the treatment table. Not his fault obviously but we need our players on the park. Just take a look at Broony and Calmac. — MickybarstewarD (@Grassizgreen11) April 27, 2020

On the park? 8. Solid winger, needs some time to mesh with the team more. Overall? 5-6. Not that it’s his fault he got injured but players are encouraged to immediately request to be subbed off as injuries are a result of “just walk it off and push through it” mentality. — 류이수🇰🇷 (@PJEntusSalt) April 27, 2020

7/8. Cracking player when he is fit. — James Hughes (@mcneill1967) April 27, 2020

A 6 you can see he is a class player but struggled to keep fit due to injuries — JM (@JOEMRP) April 27, 2020

Not better than anyone we already have . — Tricolour (@Tricolour11) April 27, 2020

7 I expected better to be honest — Paul Elvin (@Elvinos71) April 27, 2020

6/7 Good player, a bi t greedy at times, square ball for tap in but hex shoots, hopefully now injury free will be better — Mafitz (@mafitz13) April 27, 2020

6.Injuries curtailed his game time. Looked top notch when up to speed and match fit but didn’t last long till injury 🍀 — Gerry Burns (@Bandanaman1968) April 27, 2020

