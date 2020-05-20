 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Celtic News
Celtic fans rave over James Forrest following title triumph

Celtic fans rave over James Forrest following title triumph

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 20/5/2020 | 07:15pm

Celtic were named Scottish Premiership champions earlier this week and supporters at Parkhead have been congratulating every player past and present that has contributed to a stunning ninth straight title.

However, one fan believes midfielder James Forrest deserves a lot more credit than what he has been receiving, which has sparked a similar reaction from several of the Bhoys faithful on social media.

One word to describe Celtic's James Forrest?

Underrated

Underrated

Mediocre

Mediocre

Legend

Legend

Hyped

Hyped

The 28-year-old came through the youth system at Celtic and has been a frequent presence in the senior setup since 2010 having racked up five appearances shy of the big 400 in that time.

It means the Scotsman has been part of each of the nine triumphs and this season has arguably been his best. Forrest has provided 16 goals and 22 assists in 47 appearances, via Transfermarkt.

Stuck in isolation? Our mega footy quiz will cure any boredom…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%
1 of 30

Who is the only player to have played in the World Cup, Champions League, UEFA Cup, Intertoto Cup, all four levels of English league football and non-league?

Phrases such as ‘unsung hero’ and ‘underrated’ have been attributed to the winger, which perhaps comes as a surprise given the aforementioned numbers.

Here’s how fans have been reacting on Twitter…

AND in other news, Celtic fans are absolutely loving this Leigh Griffiths footage

Article title: Celtic fans rave over James Forrest following title triumph

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 