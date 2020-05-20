Celtic fans rave over James Forrest following title triumph

Celtic were named Scottish Premiership champions earlier this week and supporters at Parkhead have been congratulating every player past and present that has contributed to a stunning ninth straight title.

However, one fan believes midfielder James Forrest deserves a lot more credit than what he has been receiving, which has sparked a similar reaction from several of the Bhoys faithful on social media.

One word to describe Celtic's James Forrest?

The 28-year-old came through the youth system at Celtic and has been a frequent presence in the senior setup since 2010 having racked up five appearances shy of the big 400 in that time.

It means the Scotsman has been part of each of the nine triumphs and this season has arguably been his best. Forrest has provided 16 goals and 22 assists in 47 appearances, via Transfermarkt.

Phrases such as ‘unsung hero’ and ‘underrated’ have been attributed to the winger, which perhaps comes as a surprise given the aforementioned numbers.

Here’s how fans have been reacting on Twitter…

Love Jamesy. Hoops man. Brilliant, scored some fabulous and important goals for us. Wouldn’t be going for 10 without him👍🍀 — Hoopslad67 (@hoopslad67) May 18, 2020

I think Jamesy is the most underrated player I’ve ever seen at Celtic. For such a talent he takes some amount of stick. No idea what the lad has to do to get the recognition he deserves. — Ľubomír Moravčík #1 (@1Lubomir) May 18, 2020

100% unsung hero in many ways’ absolutely brilliant player 👌👍9️⃣ — SEE (@RJEARL1) May 18, 2020

Can’t understand why he is not already acknowledged as an all time great — John Sweeney (@JohnSwe49402376) May 18, 2020

Outstanding contribution over the 9 years of domestic dominance, wont really be appreciated until he’s gone — TONY CARROLL (@papatony7) May 18, 2020

He’s an outstanding player. Folk who moan about him need to cop on. Amazing with Brown to have nine titles 👏👏👏 — Phelim Warren (@Freewheeler12) May 18, 2020

He’s certainly one of my favourites. Never moans and regularly plays 3 positions during a match. Deserves huge credit. — Frankie (@Frankie94542310) May 19, 2020

We’re guilty of taking him and Calmac for granted. If Rodgers or Lenny had sent out and paid £5m for either as a foreign import they’d be hailed as outstanding talents and a snip at the price — 🍀Desie adibolingolidas🍀 (@Desiebhoy1) May 19, 2020

Most underrated player, love the wee guy ☘️ — Geri Hawthorne (@geri075) May 19, 2020

Most underrated player at Paradise, if his name was Jameso Forresteria he would be lauded from all quarters….. — Cú Chullain (@paddyb53) May 19, 2020

I’ll put my hands up and say that in years 1-3 I was not a huge fan. Never booed him but his transformation has been amazing and should be very proud of his part. — Terence Munroe (@TerenceMunroe) May 18, 2020

Terribly underated in my opinion. — Zachary Campbell (@mamballs) May 18, 2020

He’s the only Celtic player to have scored in all 9 leagues Championships, he’s an actual legend — Mr Maj1k (@mr_maj1k) May 19, 2020

