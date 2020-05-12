Celtic fans rave over Nir Bitton

Celtic fans have only had good things to say about their defensive lynchpin Nir Bitton on social media after one account posed the question – ‘keep or sell?’

An overwhelming majority were in favour of keeping the 28-year-old in Glasgow for the foreseeable future with many waxing lyrical about his talents.

Bitton originally joined the club in the summer of 2013 and has since gone on to rack up 211 appearances in the green and white hoops, although he has found regular game time hard to come by this campaign.

The Israeli international has played 30 times so far but is merely averaging 57 minutes per game. He’s started only nine times in the SPFL and just once in the Europa League, via Transfermarkt.

But many at Celtic Park believe he’s a very good option for Neil Lennon as seen by their reactions on Twitter.

Here’s what has been said…

Keep 100% quality player — David McGowan (@dbhoy85) May 11, 2020

Absolutely keep. Great squad player to have. Experienced, technical and adaptable. 🍀⚽️ — Martin T Coughlan (@MartinCough333) May 11, 2020

Build a statue — Steven Mains (@stevie9volt) May 11, 2020

I’d keep. Very versatile. Can’t be on massive money. Gets the club imo. Injury prone yes — Jayboy (@jasodowd) May 11, 2020

One of the best technical players in the squad. No moaning. Does whatever is asked of him. — JuneBhoy67 (@JuneBhoy67) May 11, 2020

Invaluable as a squad player! Adaptable and generally reliable! Absolute keep! — Keith Kirkwood (@keithk67) May 11, 2020

100% keep . The epitome of a squad player . Excellent when picked . Doesn’t moan when he isn’t . — Peter Easton (@PeterEaston15) May 11, 2020

Under rated man top player. — Govanbhoy20 (@Govanbhoy20) May 11, 2020

Keep he is a very talented backup player who doesn’t let team down and seems to get better with age and experience — James (@jameshewitt380) May 11, 2020

Keep; very diverse and silky — Trėÿrøžžž ☭ (@Treyrozzz) May 11, 2020

Keep keep keep. Rather we sold ajer tbh — the downturn (@DownturnThe) May 11, 2020

100% keep. Vastly underrated — ScotlandOne (@GregoryProgres) May 11, 2020

