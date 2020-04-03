Celtic fans react as Keith Jackson reveals SPFL crisis talks

Loads of Celtic fans have been reacting to a story from The Daily Record’s Keith Jackson, as he claims an SPFL summit could soon crown the Hoops champions

According to Jackson’s report, league bosses will hold conference calls next week after Belgium’s Jupiler League ended their season – the table in Belgium will stand, meaning Club Brugge will be declared champions. Brugge were 15 points clear of Gent, while Celtic are 13 points clear of Rangers.

Jackson claims that the crisis talks will discuss whether or not to follow the Jupiler League’s example and end the season, and states that if they do opt to “pull the plug” on the campaign then results will stand, meaning Celtic will be champions “with immediate effect”.

The option of a null and void season is not on the table, says Jackson, despite calls from many at Ibrox.

Of course, ending the season now would cause quite the divide in Glasgow, and it’s fair to say the Parkhead faithful are enjoying this one on Twitter.

Loads of Bhoys have flocked to Jackson’s post to mock their rivals and jokingly celebrate being “Championes”, and you can find some of the best Twitter responses down below…

I’ll enjoy the meltdown when it comes followed by the new club admin. @alexrae1969 rae — Max Heder (@Mibbeesayes) April 2, 2020

It was always gonna end up at parkhead anyway, just like the previous 8 — Spud Gun Murphy (@murphy_gun) April 2, 2020

Championeeeeees championeeeeees — Mikael Lustig CSC 🍀🇻🇦 (@KendoCFC67) April 2, 2020

I wanted the season played out, it was a forgone conclusion anyway, but the meltdown from people like Rae and other hasbeens out shouting about null and void will make this even better😁they can whine about tainted title, but claim the cheating years of a dead club as their own😂 — Yogi_Bolingoli (@yogi_bolingoli) April 3, 2020

LETS GO. — martin (@martinblythe7) April 3, 2020

Aye and well deserved, already won a cup would probably have won the other and are 13 points in front of a team that’s been found out, Celtic is full of WINNERS — Griff (@MildooWolf) April 2, 2020

