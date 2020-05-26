Celtic fans react to Chris Sutton’s tweet on Gareth McAuley

Celtic were crowned Scottish Premiership champions for a ninth successive time last week after the SPFL board cut short the season due to the pandemic.

It’s not come without it’s controversy, however, despite the Parkhead giants holding a 13-point lead with only a handful or so matches still to play.

Former central defender Gareth McAuley ended his career at Rangers in 2018/19 and has spoken out about the title claiming it is ‘tainted and hollow’ to which legendary striker Chris Sutton has ripped into him on Twitter, causing plenty of Bhoys fans to be in hysterics.

Deary me…Gareth McAuley “l certainly wouldn’t be celebrating “… unfortunately for him he never did get the opportunity… https://t.co/N6DccT1Gqc — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) May 25, 2020

Sutton won four Scottish Premiership titles during a six-year reign in Glasgow and now does punditry on BT Sport.

McAuley goes on to explain that the title winners can’t be compared to the original nine-in-a-row winners or Rangers’ version from the 1990s.

And it hasn’t gone down well at Celtic Park, here’s how fans have reacted to Sutton’s tweet…

🍇🍇🍇🍇🍇. So sour 😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Jimbo (@Jimkingofkings) May 25, 2020

Was he in pop idol? — 9 in a row 1 to go 👌🍀💚 (@Eddy22French) May 25, 2020

Another bitter ex who didn’t even win a match against Celtic maybe that’s got something to do with it. — Brian Kelly (@BrianKelly1967) May 25, 2020

Genuine question, WHO is he ? — Yogi the Tim (@Yogi_theTim) May 25, 2020

I genuinely have no idea who that is. — David (@_Dav1d__) May 25, 2020

@byars_paul Sutton slaps them down at every chance 🤣🤣 — thomas kelly (@tamkelly1980) May 25, 2020

Who is This person … out of interest 🤷🏻 — Sore Head (@stillsorehead) May 25, 2020

👏👏well said Chris — Barry Nolan (@BarryBazn) May 25, 2020

Ouch. — Funky Chicken (@FunkyChicken67) May 25, 2020

Spot on Chris! He was poor!!👍👋 — snlmullen (@si_mullen) May 25, 2020

Genuinely who? — Callum Munro (@BareMunro) May 25, 2020

Hahahaha love it Chris 😂😂 — A McC (@amccrea1888) May 25, 2020

