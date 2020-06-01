 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Celtic News
Celtic fans slam transfer links to Claudio Bravo

Celtic fans slam transfer links to Claudio Bravo

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
3 minute read 1/6/2020 | 06:42pm

A fresh transfer report has left many Celtic fans fuming this week.

According to The Times Chile, Man City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo is a target for the Scottish Premiership champions with the veteran set to be out of contract at the end of the season.

Who should be Celtic's number one next season?

Fraser Forster

Fraser Forster

Scott Bain

Scott Bain

Claudio Bravo

Claudio Bravo

Other...

Other...

It’s safe to say that his arrival wouldn’t go down well with the Hoops’ faithful, here are just a few reasons why…

The 37-year-old was brandished everything from a “calamity” to being “shocking” with the Citizens backup stopper playing just 16 times this season, mostly from domestic cup competitions, fans at Parkhead really don’t want to see him make the switch north.

As per the aforementioned source, Celtic are also looking at Burnley’s Joe Hart and Watford’s Ben Foster yet it’s only one man they really desire – current loan star Fraser Forster.

How’s your Celtic knowledge? Always been a loyal fan? Well can you spot Stilian Petrov from John Hartson? Give it a go if you’re brave enough …

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%
1 of 15

WHO IS THE PLAYER?

The Saints loanee has been Neil Lennon’s regular glovesman this campaign, recording 17 clean sheets in 39 appearances in all competitions, via Transfermarkt.

Although it remains to be seen if they can land the 6 foot 7 giant permanently this summer.

Some members of the Hoops’ faithful are so adamant that they are better off without Bravo that they have suggested that backup goalie Scott Bain is even a better option.

The 28-year-old has been at Celtic since January 2018 and has made a total of 46 appearances.

Clearly, the overwhelming majority of the Bhoys fanbase would be against signing the veteran stopper. As per Spotrac, the 37-year-old is lavishing it up at City on £80k-per-week, something that Celtic could probably do without spending given Bravo’s age.

AND in other news, Celtic fans discuss Kristoffer Ajer amid fresh reports

Article title: Celtic fans slam transfer links to Claudio Bravo

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 