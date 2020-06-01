Celtic fans slam transfer links to Claudio Bravo

A fresh transfer report has left many Celtic fans fuming this week.

According to The Times Chile, Man City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo is a target for the Scottish Premiership champions with the veteran set to be out of contract at the end of the season.

Who should be Celtic's number one next season?

It’s safe to say that his arrival wouldn’t go down well with the Hoops’ faithful, here are just a few reasons why…

He waa brutal for City 3 years ago, Glorified Bain. — Belfast Bhoy (@BxlfastBhoy) May 31, 2020

Guys horrific. — Hoopsfan (@hoopsfan9) May 31, 2020

37 year old and on 80k a week.

Wouldn’t be worth more than 20k a week to us and only for one year, if that! Barely kicked a ball since ederson came in.

No thank you, fantasy world anyway. — PeejPrime (@PeejPrime) May 31, 2020

Hes shocking….would not have him near the club!! — Steviemc (@Steviemc67) May 31, 2020

He’s an absolute bomb scare — Keith Robertson (@Krobertson5808) May 31, 2020

No chance.Hes 37 — -🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🍀 (@penecelt) May 31, 2020

Hahaha calamity bravo it paradise nah yir awrite — AH12 (@alan_lucyh22) May 31, 2020

Absolutely NOT. Guy is an utter bombscare and for a professional GK , he is genuinely abysmal taking a passback. Better with the StMirrin keeper! — Luke-Warm Steve Austin (@Canaduh4) May 31, 2020

No Chance He’s Useless. — Tam Kelly (@Tamthetim36) June 1, 2020

The 37-year-old was brandished everything from a “calamity” to being “shocking” with the Citizens backup stopper playing just 16 times this season, mostly from domestic cup competitions, fans at Parkhead really don’t want to see him make the switch north.

As per the aforementioned source, Celtic are also looking at Burnley’s Joe Hart and Watford’s Ben Foster yet it’s only one man they really desire – current loan star Fraser Forster.

The Saints loanee has been Neil Lennon’s regular glovesman this campaign, recording 17 clean sheets in 39 appearances in all competitions, via Transfermarkt.

Although it remains to be seen if they can land the 6 foot 7 giant permanently this summer.

No we must get Fraser at all cost — Mon the Hoops (@Bigchri55) May 31, 2020

Fraz everyday of the week. Please and thanks. — Usman Ghafur (@UsmanGhafur) June 1, 2020

Better get the Forster deal done then… Bravo is heinous. — Jonny Paterson (@JonnyP77) May 31, 2020

Celtic shouldn’t be looking at keepers that age!!…no disrespect to Bravo but he’s not one for the future 😏… bottom line Celtic even during these difficult times go get Forster- spend the coin!!!🍀 — Graham Milne (@GrahamM17533789) June 1, 2020

Some members of the Hoops’ faithful are so adamant that they are better off without Bravo that they have suggested that backup goalie Scott Bain is even a better option.

The 28-year-old has been at Celtic since January 2018 and has made a total of 46 appearances.

Please no. Bain is good keeper –

I’d happily have him as our number 1 — Stuart (@scog27) May 31, 2020

Naw,absolutely naw.Huv tae sign Big Fraz,but if no,still prefer Bain to Bravo 🍀🍀 — Badger (@badger_foote) June 1, 2020

Clearly, the overwhelming majority of the Bhoys fanbase would be against signing the veteran stopper. As per Spotrac, the 37-year-old is lavishing it up at City on £80k-per-week, something that Celtic could probably do without spending given Bravo’s age.

