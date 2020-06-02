 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Celtic fans react to Jordon Ibe update

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
3 minute read 2/6/2020 | 05:25pm

Celtic fans have been discussing a reported transfer target this week after a fresh update emerged.

It’s believed that the Scottish Premiership champions are keen on AFC Bournemouth winger Jordon Ibe this summer with the player willing to take a pay cut to make the switch north.

And this week fuel has been added to the fire after it was confirmed by manager Eddie Howe that the Cherries wouldn’t be offering the former Liverpool ace a new contract, leaving him free to depart the club.

It’s led to supporters discussing the potential of seeing Ibe at Parkhead.

Some are all for it with bold claims that he’s a better option than Jonny Hayes…

Whilst there are plenty of fans against the potential move.

The 24-year-old has really been an anonymous figure under Howe this campaign, playing just 227 minutes in all competitions, via Transfermarkt.

In fact, he’s hardly set the ground alight ever since a club-record £15m move from Anfield in 2016 – he’s managed to provide only five goals and nine assists from 92 appearances.

So no wonder that some are advising the club to steer well clear of the wide man.

There were even a few members of the Hoops faithful comparing him to Scott Sinclair, who joined Celtic in similar circumstances before going on to prove himself at Parkhead.

It remains to be seen if Neil Lennon holds any genuine interest in the young attacker, but evidently, his arrival would divide opinion in Glasgow.

