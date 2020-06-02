Celtic fans react to Jordon Ibe update

Celtic fans have been discussing a reported transfer target this week after a fresh update emerged.

It’s believed that the Scottish Premiership champions are keen on AFC Bournemouth winger Jordon Ibe this summer with the player willing to take a pay cut to make the switch north.

And this week fuel has been added to the fire after it was confirmed by manager Eddie Howe that the Cherries wouldn’t be offering the former Liverpool ace a new contract, leaving him free to depart the club.

It’s led to supporters discussing the potential of seeing Ibe at Parkhead.

Some are all for it with bold claims that he’s a better option than Jonny Hayes…

Without a doubt, anyone who says no hasnt a clue, fairly young and with something to prove. — 🤔💭* (@__HT67) June 1, 2020

asbsolutley, has bags of talent – with the right manager and setup could be a player https://t.co/lRoMtlNDqO — Scott Walker (@scottsjks) June 1, 2020

In a heart beat!!👌🏻

FREE! n only 24yrs old….

Bit of confidence bk like we did with Sinclair n what a player we could have bringing pace n power🍀 — Dom Shv 🍀🏆🍀 (@Shiv1888) June 2, 2020

100% up grade from jonny hayes — Liam (@Liam67M) June 1, 2020

100% good player still young — FrankieCamp (@FrankieCamp27) June 1, 2020

For the right wages absolutely. Better than Hayes — Charlie (@CharlieMcQ67) June 1, 2020

Whilst there are plenty of fans against the potential move.

The 24-year-old has really been an anonymous figure under Howe this campaign, playing just 227 minutes in all competitions, via Transfermarkt.

In fact, he’s hardly set the ground alight ever since a club-record £15m move from Anfield in 2016 – he’s managed to provide only five goals and nine assists from 92 appearances.

So no wonder that some are advising the club to steer well clear of the wide man.

Don’t even try it. Stay well clear. https://t.co/L15q0GHhNp — Murray (@DMMacdonald96) June 2, 2020

No chance…more of a Sevco type signing — ninesecondmaradona (@ninesecondmara1) June 2, 2020

Naw — ☘️DEMBELES BIG TOE☘️💚⚽️💛 (@Owensybhoy0) June 2, 2020

3 goals in 78 appearances for Bournemouth since 2016. 16 goals in nearly 200 games this far in his career. Will demand high wages. Too big a risk imo, would rather see K. Dembele and M. Johnston playing. — RogicOnTheHalfTurn (@Joe_T2000) June 1, 2020

Big wages — Douglas Barrett (@IamShuggz) June 1, 2020

Hell no! — Pol Casas (@POL_PAX) June 1, 2020

No. Seems to have a toxic attitude. Don’t need that. — China (@ccp_future) June 1, 2020

There were even a few members of the Hoops faithful comparing him to Scott Sinclair, who joined Celtic in similar circumstances before going on to prove himself at Parkhead.

Scott Sinclair was nothing before he came and proved his worth, why not give him the platform to replicate him at the cost of nothing? No brainier for me — Callum Cameron (@Callux7_) June 1, 2020

Depends on his wages. He looks a decent player and very similar to Sinclair, just more powerful. — CelticBhoy1888 (@Bhoy1888Celtic1) June 1, 2020

It remains to be seen if Neil Lennon holds any genuine interest in the young attacker, but evidently, his arrival would divide opinion in Glasgow.

