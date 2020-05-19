Celtic fans react to Odsonne Edouard’s title tweet

Celtic have been crowned Scottish Premiership champions for a ninth season in a row and fans have been quick to beg their star striker to stay to make it a monumental ten.

Hoops striker Odsonne Edouard took to Twitter soon after the announcement by posting nine trophy emojis and the Celtic Park faithful have been lapping it up in reply.

The 22-year-old has been one of the most integral members of Neil Lennon’s squad this campaign having bagged 21 goals in 27 league games whilst also laying on 12 assists, via Transfermarkt.

His impressive form has seen him linked with an array of Premier League teams including Leicester City, Newcastle United and Arsenal.

Celtic signed the Frenchman from Paris Saint-Germain back in the summer of 2018 for a club-record £9m following a very fruitful loan spell at the club, which involved 11 goals in 29 appearances.

He’s clearly gone on to become a fan-favourite at Parkhead going by the reaction below. Here’s what has been said…

10 next big man see it out 💚 — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇻🇦 (@Boyle_67) May 18, 2020

Staying for the 10 Eddy? Raising one for you today 🥃 Absolute king 👑💚 — BC Henshaw (@AHenshawSlice) May 18, 2020

You better be staying — Luke Breslin (@LukeBreslin2) May 18, 2020

Make sure you’re here for 10 big man #VivaLeFrenchEddy — Andy McKenzie (@andymckenzie7) May 18, 2020

SIGN ON FOR TEN MY KING — . (@RMG67_) May 18, 2020

Pleas stay for 10, then 11, then 12 🙏 — Labour Celtic Fans (@Labour_Celts) May 18, 2020

God bless you ma man. Hero 🍀🍀🍀 — JC (@JohnColl84) May 18, 2020

Hero 💞 — Adam Lynch (@AdamLynch27) May 18, 2020

Stay — Muiry (@MuiryCeltic) May 18, 2020

Legends 👏🏻 incredible & you’re getting better all the time. Please stay 🙏🏻 u are loved here by everyone & still loads of years ahead but stay & make it 10. You’ll get some huge offers but you’ll never have fans like us or anywhere where you’ll be loved like here. Congrats 9️⃣💚🍾 — The truth (@Thetrut54051138) May 18, 2020

Yaassss better be here for ten 💚 — Marle (@Marbles1990) May 18, 2020

