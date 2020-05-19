 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Celtic fans react to Odsonne Edouard's title tweet

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 19/5/2020 | 10:02am

Celtic have been crowned Scottish Premiership champions for a ninth season in a row and fans have been quick to beg their star striker to stay to make it a monumental ten.

Hoops striker Odsonne Edouard took to Twitter soon after the announcement by posting nine trophy emojis and the Celtic Park faithful have been lapping it up in reply.

The 22-year-old has been one of the most integral members of Neil Lennon’s squad this campaign having bagged 21 goals in 27 league games whilst also laying on 12 assists, via Transfermarkt.

Will Odsonne Edouard stay at Celtic for the big 10?

100%!

100%!

No!

No!

His impressive form has seen him linked with an array of Premier League teams including Leicester City, Newcastle United and Arsenal.

Celtic signed the Frenchman from Paris Saint-Germain back in the summer of 2018 for a club-record £9m following a very fruitful loan spell at the club, which involved 11 goals in 29 appearances.

He’s clearly gone on to become a fan-favourite at Parkhead going by the reaction below. Here’s what has been said…

