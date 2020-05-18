Celtic fans react as Scott Brown celebrates 9th straight title

Celtic are officially the Scottish Premiership champions after the SPFL cut short the season.

The decision was taken at a board meeting earlier today after all 12 top-flight teams agreed last week that ending the current campaign was unfeasible.

Average points-per-game has been used to decide the final standings, which sees Hearts relegated to the Championship and Rangers finish some 13 points behind the Hoops.

Will Celtic win ten in a row?

100% Vote No! Vote

SPFL chairman Murdoch MacLennan congratulated Celtic and sent considerations to the Jam Tarts, claiming there was “no realistic option but to call [the season]”.

Bhoys skipper Scott Brown has been celebrating the triumph on social media after he posted a 12-word message to Twitter – and much of the Celtic Park faithful have been going nuts in his replies.

History created lads 🍀🍀9 in a row 🏆 🎉🎉🎉🎉make sure we all celebrate https://t.co/rz4Y6dcN5I — Scott Brown (@ScottBrown8) May 18, 2020

The 34-year-old has captained the squad to each of their nine titles in the historic run and many would love to see him make it ten next season.

He had featured in a whopping 50 matches this season, potentially showing that he’s still got plenty in his locker.

The greatest rivalry in world football: Test your Old Firm derby knowledge below…

1 of 25 Who scored the winning goal of the first Old Firm derby of the 21st century? Giovanni van Bronckhorst Claudio Reyna Rod Wallace Craig Moore

Here’s how fans reacted to his tweet…

Here Broony, Is it true that you’ve got more honours than any other active club in Scotland?? — The Huddleboard (@huddleboard) May 18, 2020

Captain leader legend — Wolfe Of Parkhead 🍀🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@ParkheadWolfe) May 18, 2020

El Capitan, our captain, MY captain. Looking forward to another season of you being told you’re ‘finished’ when you’re gonna be the one holding up the 10 🏆🍀 — Danny (@Dan_Bhoy1888) May 18, 2020

Hero 💚💛 — Paddy McGinley (@PaddyMcGin) May 18, 2020

👏👏👏 you are absolutely outstanding player, captain and legend in Celtic history. — Nobubhoy (@Nobubhoy) May 18, 2020

Lets enjoy 9 and get ready for 10. — Mikäël (@ABP2GoldCups) May 18, 2020

I had tears in my eyes watching that! Congratulations Captain #historybhoys 🍀💚🍀 — Indy Ghirl (@weemarie43) May 18, 2020

Absolute legend 🍀👍💚 — Celtic Tweets (@CeltTweet) May 18, 2020

You have been inspirational Scott, absolutely outstanding as captain and leader of the team. Enjoy this one and here’s to even more success 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀 — Paolo (@pja7171) May 18, 2020

AND in other news, Celtic fans are missing this former Parkhead star…