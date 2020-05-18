 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Celtic News
Celtic fans react as Scott Brown celebrates 9th straight title

Celtic fans react as Scott Brown celebrates 9th straight title

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 18/5/2020 | 06:45pm

Celtic are officially the Scottish Premiership champions after the SPFL cut short the season.

The decision was taken at a board meeting earlier today after all 12 top-flight teams agreed last week that ending the current campaign was unfeasible.

Average points-per-game has been used to decide the final standings, which sees Hearts relegated to the Championship and Rangers finish some 13 points behind the Hoops.

Will Celtic win ten in a row?

100%

100%

No!

No!

SPFL chairman Murdoch MacLennan congratulated Celtic and sent considerations to the Jam Tarts, claiming there was “no realistic option but to call [the season]”.

Bhoys skipper Scott Brown has been celebrating the triumph on social media after he posted a 12-word message to Twitter – and much of the Celtic Park faithful have been going nuts in his replies.

The 34-year-old has captained the squad to each of their nine titles in the historic run and many would love to see him make it ten next season.

He had featured in a whopping 50 matches this season, potentially showing that he’s still got plenty in his locker.

The greatest rivalry in world football: Test your Old Firm derby knowledge below…

1 of 25

Who scored the winning goal of the first Old Firm derby of the 21st century?

Here’s how fans reacted to his tweet…

AND in other news, Celtic fans are missing this former Parkhead star…

Article title: Celtic fans react as Scott Brown celebrates 9th straight title

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 