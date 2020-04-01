Celtic fans react to Christopher Jullien’s tweet

Loads of Celtic fans have been reacting to a tweet from Christopher Jullien, as the Hoops colossus is clearly missing football.

If there’s one sure-fire way to etch yourself into Celtic fan favourite status or at the very least cult hero status, it’s scoring a winner in the Old Firm. Now, scoring an Old Firm winner in a cup final when your team is down to ten men? That right there is the stuff of legend.

No matter what happens for the rest of his career, fans will always remember Jullien’s composed finish in the League Cup final this season, a match in which they were quite frankly dominated by their old foe.

Neil Lennon’s £7m (BBC) summer signing has been an excellent acquisition for the club, featuring in 28 Premiership games and using his 6 foot 5 frame to good effect at set pieces, racking up seven goals in all competitions (Transfermarkt).

The 27 year-old shared an image on Twitter this week along with a message to fans that football will be back, and you can find some of the best reactions down below…

This is brutal big man 😭 — Shaun McDermott (@Shaunmcd21) March 31, 2020

Already been 3 weeks 😳😳😖😖 — Andrew Hutton (@liverpoolLfc07) March 31, 2020

Feels like 23 years. — MikeyD (@mikeybhoy01) March 31, 2020

I’m so missing my bhoys and paradise cant wait to be back in the stadium as long as we are all safe that’s what matters just now just wait till our first game back it will be a big party when were all there together hh — kate dunbar (@katedunbar61) March 31, 2020

Miss you my guy — Nicky (@CelticNick) March 31, 2020

Not funny anymore — Not St Brendan anymore…….. (@bhart1970) March 31, 2020

I used to complain when the international football was on good God how I took football for granted😭 — Celt in Oz (@Celtic12227908) March 31, 2020

