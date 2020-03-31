Celtic fans react to footage of away support in Europa League win vs Lazio

Celtic fans have been reflecting on what is no doubt the standout moment from this season, as one supporter shared footage from inside the Stadio Olimpico during the Hoops memorable win against Lazio in the Europa League.

Nothing beats a European away day, especially a European away day with a 95th minute winner. The Hoops may have crashed out of Europe in rather humiliating fashion later in the tournament, but there’s no question the wins against Lazio will live long in the memory.

Likely seen as the top team in the group going into the competition, the Rome-based outfit lost 2-1 at Celtic Park and would have been expected to get their own back in the return fixture.

What followed was a momentous evening for Neil Lennon’s side though, delivering a truly masterful away performance, stealing the three points through a breakaway winner from Olivier Ntcham in second half stoppage time.

The home side had more shots, shots on target, possession, passes and corners, per BBC, but with the support of the away fans it didn’t matter.

After @celticbible shared footage from inside the visiting support on Twitter, fans have been drooling over the atmosphere and the wonderful away day. Check out some of their best reactions down below, where they hailed the night as “brilliant” and “magnificent”…

Celtic fans conquer Rome. Papa Francesco Ale.

pic.twitter.com/1HLV8BMei3 — celticbible (@celticbible) March 29, 2020

Every time mate, unforgettable trip 🍀🍀 — Jordan Mckerlie (@JordanMck96) March 30, 2020

Amen to that — Caoilainn (@caoilainng1) March 29, 2020

Still brilliant 🍀🍀🍀🍀 — Paul Dickson (@paul10dickson) March 29, 2020

What a night @ryanhailhail 🇮🇹 — David McGill (@DavidMcGill7) March 29, 2020

This is how it feels to be Celtic 🍀 — Parma Vengeance (@burst_fresh) March 29, 2020

Best away trip ive ever been on 🙌🍀 — Stu McD 🍀🇮🇪💚 (@stubhoy79) March 29, 2020

😍😍😍😍😍 — Sean Kippen (@SeanKippen) March 30, 2020

A magnificent night I was there — Brendan Sweeney (@bennyceltic) March 30, 2020

