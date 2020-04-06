Celtic fans react to post remembering Artur Boruc’s Old Firm comments

Loads of Celtic fans have been piling praise on former hero Artur Boruc, after @celticbible relayed some comments from the 40 year-old about their Old Firm rivals.

You’d be hard pushed to find a more popular former player around Celtic Park than Boruc, who fans nicknamed ‘the holy goalie’ during his time with the club.

The Hoops have had several iconic shot-stoppers down the years, and even current number one Fraser Forster etched himself into the history books this season with one of the great cup final performances of all time.

There was something special about Boruc though, who despite keeping 76 clean sheets and winning three league titles will likely be best remembered for his unique relationship with the fans.

Few have bought into the hatred of their Old Firm rivals quite so much, as the former Poland international explained why he didn’t shake hands with Rangers players back in 2007: “I don’t have to like anybody – and I don’t. I don’t like them, I don’t like the club and I don’t like the players – end of story.”

You can find some of the best Twitter reactions down below, where fans are reminiscing about the “brilliant” words from their former icon, who one supporter called “the king”…

Oh Arthur Boruc the holy goalie……. — Andy Kelly l 4 l (@AndyKellyy04) April 5, 2020

Should bring him back even as coach — Eddie Donnelly (@eddiedonnelly88) April 5, 2020

He was some bhoy, x — Tricia Mcleod (@TriciaMcleod19) April 5, 2020

Hero ☘️☘️☘️ — patrick curtis (@Sench07) April 5, 2020

The king — 🐅 (@thygeen) April 5, 2020