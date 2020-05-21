Celtic fans react to Tom English tweet

BBC Scotland journalist Tom English isn’t a popular man at Celtic Park and his latest tweet has plenty of Parkhead supporters reacting.

Labour’s George Foulkes tweeted his desire for the UK government to call on UEFA to investigate the SPFL’s decision to cut short the season despite being recommended to finish it.

And English replied with the following message…

I’ve finished a top 20 bonkers moments of the season. And then I find this… https://t.co/4MAFyQxY1Y — Tom English (@TEnglishSport) May 19, 2020

Earlier in the week, Celtic were crowned champions for a ninth successive Scottish Premiership season with the final table being decided by a points-per-game system.

It meant that Hearts were unfortunately relegated but nothing can dispute Neil Lennon’s side winning the league as they were 13 points clear of second place with only eight games to play.

Plenty of supporters in Glasgow joked about English speaking for the first time since the announcement whilst others blasted him as well as Foulkes for being a “clown” amongst other things.

Here’s how they have reacted to his tweet…

You would’ve featured in at least 8 of them Tom, surely — Trendin Brendan (@TrendinBrendan) May 19, 2020

Tom has been found!!!! Glad you’re safe and well Tom!! — Darren Dyer* (@DarrenDyer20) May 19, 2020

That was you last week was it not…. — Brendan Edouard (@benthebass6) May 19, 2020

Aye he’s nearly nudged you out the top 20 — Graeme Meldrum (@GraemeMeldrum) May 19, 2020

How many of your posts are in the top 20 Tom? Quite a few I would imagine. — stephen (@stjm71) May 19, 2020

He’s a fruit loop — Jonny Beatty (@MaybeHeadSouth) May 19, 2020

What a clown 😱 — Alison Doran (@GeordieGhirl88) May 19, 2020

Unbelievable, but then again after a few years in the House of Lords possibly not that surprising, wonderful that our unelected politicians think this is important — John (@J40BTY) May 19, 2020

Oh THERE HE IS!!!!!🤣🤣🤣 Hi Tom!!! — Joe McG78 (@jojomcgowan78) May 19, 2020

He’s just a silly old man trying very hard to be relevant for once in his miserable life — Stephen Mclean (@Stephenmac25) May 20, 2020

The man has lost his marbles, in the middle of a pandemic he does this..

Has he got a book coming out ? — 77th Brigade Brigadier of Brigadoon (@moondogoswald) May 19, 2020

