Celtic fans react to Tom English tweet

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 21/5/2020 | 06:30pm

BBC Scotland journalist Tom English isn’t a popular man at Celtic Park and his latest tweet has plenty of Parkhead supporters reacting.

Labour’s George Foulkes tweeted his desire for the UK government to call on UEFA to investigate the SPFL’s decision to cut short the season despite being recommended to finish it.

And English replied with the following message…

Earlier in the week, Celtic were crowned champions for a ninth successive Scottish Premiership season with the final table being decided by a points-per-game system.

It meant that Hearts were unfortunately relegated but nothing can dispute Neil Lennon’s side winning the league as they were 13 points clear of second place with only eight games to play.

Will Celtic make it 10IAR next year?

Yes!

No!

Plenty of supporters in Glasgow joked about English speaking for the first time since the announcement whilst others blasted him as well as Foulkes for being a “clown” amongst other things.

Here’s how they have reacted to his tweet…

