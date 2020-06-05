 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Celtic fans react to transfer target Shon Weissman scoring

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
3 minute read 5/6/2020 | 05:20pm

Celtic supporters have been left stunned by footage from one of their reported summer transfer targets this week.

Wolfsberger AC were back in action in the Austrian Bundesliga at the weekend following a near-three month absence and Shon Weissman, who has been linked with a move to Parkhead, scored an outrageous bicycle kick as his side went on to record a victory.

The clip was posted to Twitter by one fan account, and can be viewed below.

According to the reliable Mike McGrath at the Telegraph, the Scottish champions will consider a move for the 24-year-old should they lose prolific talisman Odsonne Eduoard this summer.

Going by the goal scored at the weekend, many in Glasgow are drooling over the prospect of landing him…

Weissman’s sublime finish took his tally for the 19/20 campaign to 30 goals from 31 appearances, via Transfermarkt, which includes a pair of goals against AS Roma and Borussia Monchengladbach in the Europa League group stage.

However, some are unconvinced by the footage as they have likened the situation to that of Vakoun Bayo, who joined Celtic in January 2019 and Marian Shved, who joined in the same transfer window.

Both young players are said to have similar clips uploaded on the internet that excited fans prior to their arrival. Yet neither have cemented their name down amongst Neil Lennon’s first-team.

Bayo has played a total of 364 minutes all campaign whilst Shved has managed just three substitute appearances.

There was even a shout comparing the Israeli striker to January target Andraz Sporar, who joined Sporting Lisbon instead a few months ago, as per A Bola via the Scotsman.

David Ginola and Fabian Schar were also given a mention – quite the throwback.

It remains to be seen if the Parkhead outfit hold genuine interest in Weissman, but his goalscoring record and finishing prowess simply can’t be ignored.

