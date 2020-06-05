Celtic fans react to transfer target Shon Weissman scoring

Celtic supporters have been left stunned by footage from one of their reported summer transfer targets this week.

Wolfsberger AC were back in action in the Austrian Bundesliga at the weekend following a near-three month absence and Shon Weissman, who has been linked with a move to Parkhead, scored an outrageous bicycle kick as his side went on to record a victory.

The clip was posted to Twitter by one fan account, and can be viewed below.

Celtic linked Shon Weissman scoring an outstanding bicycle kick earlier tonight. What a hit that is. The power 😲😲 pic.twitter.com/sPHDCd78SF — CelticLisboa (@CelticLisboaa) June 3, 2020

According to the reliable Mike McGrath at the Telegraph, the Scottish champions will consider a move for the 24-year-old should they lose prolific talisman Odsonne Eduoard this summer.

Going by the goal scored at the weekend, many in Glasgow are drooling over the prospect of landing him…

If you think for one minute, one wee clip like this is going to make me want him at Celtic then you are absolutely correct. — Huell Babineux 🇮🇪 (@HBabineux) June 3, 2020

Haha – was thinking he same, mate. That and the fact that he scores goals for fun. Get Bayo off out on loan and bring this guy in – gonna need 4 strikers for next season — Steve McGrory (@SteveMcGrory2) June 3, 2020

5 year deal now get it done ya ☘️ — 🏆DALTON🏆 (@9CELTIC9) June 3, 2020

Sign him now — hammy0407 (@hamster_bhoy) June 3, 2020

Ooft! — Ryan Thomas (@Ragu1985) June 3, 2020

Weissman’s sublime finish took his tally for the 19/20 campaign to 30 goals from 31 appearances, via Transfermarkt, which includes a pair of goals against AS Roma and Borussia Monchengladbach in the Europa League group stage.

However, some are unconvinced by the footage as they have likened the situation to that of Vakoun Bayo, who joined Celtic in January 2019 and Marian Shved, who joined in the same transfer window.

Both young players are said to have similar clips uploaded on the internet that excited fans prior to their arrival. Yet neither have cemented their name down amongst Neil Lennon’s first-team.

Bayo has played a total of 364 minutes all campaign whilst Shved has managed just three substitute appearances.

Probably be another shved im not believing clips like this 🤣 https://t.co/H6wdQAzTXn — Andrew white (@WhiteWhitey2017) June 3, 2020

Mind when Bayo looked amazing from YouTube clips. — Kev Murray🏡 (@KevinMurrayOff1) June 3, 2020

His 60 seconds YouTube clip will gives Shveds a run for his money — Jamie Mulligan* (@jamie_mulligan_) June 3, 2020

Bayo had clips like this — Graham scarff (@sponge8088) June 3, 2020

I mind watching videos of Shved score loads of great goals in the Ukrainian league…. — GazK (@___GazK) June 4, 2020

Another bayo? — seben (@PeterMaclennan1) June 3, 2020

Bayo’s YouTube’s better 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — French Ed (@1989Eddy) June 3, 2020

There was even a shout comparing the Israeli striker to January target Andraz Sporar, who joined Sporting Lisbon instead a few months ago, as per A Bola via the Scotsman.

David Ginola and Fabian Schar were also given a mention – quite the throwback.

Watch the lesser clubs in the EPL lining up to sign him now, just like they did with David Ginola and Fabian Schar both ended up signing for Newcastle. https://t.co/JE5Tp2DRdW — Another Season Another Treble (@anthony19641888) June 4, 2020

Sporar round 2 — AJ (@Joker___87) June 3, 2020

It remains to be seen if the Parkhead outfit hold genuine interest in Weissman, but his goalscoring record and finishing prowess simply can’t be ignored.

