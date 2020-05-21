 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Celtic News
Celtic fans slam Brendan Rodgers after title message

Celtic fans slam Brendan Rodgers after title message

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 21/5/2020 | 08:20am

There’s clearly no love lost between the Celtic faithful and former manager Brendan Rodgers as seen by the reaction below.

The Leicester City boss sent a message of congratulations to his old club following the Hoops clinching their ninth straight Scottish Premiership title this week.

Do you appreciate what Rodgers did for Celtic?

Yes!

Yes!

No!

No!

Rodgers said: “Celtic have been terrific, especially since the turn of the year. They’ve been the best team, consistently, and all the players, staff and people at the club have got their reward.”

But supporters at Celtic Park have been left reeling by his remarks as some are still hurt by his departure in February 2019.

Rodgers won two of those nine championships and was on course for three before he left with the club eight points clear at the top of the table.

Only real Celtic fans will get 100% on the Ultimate Hoops quiz. Test your knowledge below…

1 of 25
General view of Celtic Park

What role did Celtic’s Celtic Park play in the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games?

He’s been labelled both a snake and rat despite being one of the most successful managers the club have ever had.

Here’s how fans have been responding to his comments on Twitter…

AND in other news, Celtic fans are absolutely loving this Leigh Griffiths footage

Article title: Celtic fans slam Brendan Rodgers after title message

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 