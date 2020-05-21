Celtic fans slam Brendan Rodgers after title message

There’s clearly no love lost between the Celtic faithful and former manager Brendan Rodgers as seen by the reaction below.

The Leicester City boss sent a message of congratulations to his old club following the Hoops clinching their ninth straight Scottish Premiership title this week.

Rodgers said: “Celtic have been terrific, especially since the turn of the year. They’ve been the best team, consistently, and all the players, staff and people at the club have got their reward.”

But supporters at Celtic Park have been left reeling by his remarks as some are still hurt by his departure in February 2019.

Rodgers won two of those nine championships and was on course for three before he left with the club eight points clear at the top of the table.

He’s been labelled both a snake and rat despite being one of the most successful managers the club have ever had.

Here’s how fans have been responding to his comments on Twitter…

The title is now tainted — Jamie (@Jamie67_) May 19, 2020

Just null and void the league 🐀 — Fitzy 🍀 (@Fitzy_072) May 19, 2020

🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀 — Pamela McDade (@PamelaMcDade) May 19, 2020

What a way to ruin 9 in a row — William Hughes (@Hughesy6788) May 19, 2020

I have no interest in what he says to be fair . — Jk63 (@Jk6315) May 19, 2020

I tortured him for over a year.

He’s a Rat But is it time to let it go? I still don’t know. Concentrate fully on 10. — Colm (@AtownColm) May 19, 2020

Get this deleted.

Wouldnt even had 8 let alone 9 had the 🐀 had his way. — Shaysda (@shaysda) May 19, 2020

Get rid of this — leartlika4 (@leartlika56) May 19, 2020

The snake done a good job, but do us all a favour and never mention his name again. The minute he walked out on us mid season, he relinquished all Celticfc rights. — KennyN_1 (@bhoy_1) May 19, 2020

9 in a row is completely ruined now. The achievement means nothing. — Aidan (@CFCAlDAN) May 19, 2020

Celtic don’t give this man who tried himself to derail our dream of 10 in a row any airtime…..left trying to boost his ego taking all backstaff at a crucial time of the season — jamie metcalfe (@jazzam62) May 19, 2020

Hes a fraud never want to see him inside our club again — kate dunbar (@katedunbar61) May 19, 2020

