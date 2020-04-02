Celtic fans slam Kristoffer Ajer’s comments on Virgil van Dijk comparisons

Lots of Celtic fans are criticising Kristoffer Ajer after the defender spoke about comparisons to Virgil van Dijk.

Plenty of players have come to Scotland, shone, been sold for profit and gone on to great things in England and Europe. Not many have made quite the impact down south that van Dijk has though, transforming Liverpool from nearly men into European and World champions.

Ajer meanwhile has revealed how flattered he is to be compared to the colossal Dutchman, but has also admitted he must improve.

“Of course, it is flattering to be compared to one of the world’s best footballers, but I still have a lot to develop in my game. I work hard on this every single day in Scotland,” he said, via The Daily Record.

“There are many areas of my game I need to improve. I need to be better at judging whether to tackle to win a ball or stand on my feet, I need to be better at attacking set-pieces and I also need to get more experience.”

Needless to say, the Celtic Park faithful definitely agree that the 21 year-old has plenty of improving to do, as he has stagnated after showing huge potential in his first season with the club.

He was heavily criticised after the Europa League defeat to Copenhagen, and the Twitter reactions down below are quite brutal, as one supporter said he’s worse than Jason Denayer and another commented that he is “average at best”…

Can’t stay on his feet, has the attention span of a goldfish, can’t jump to win headers in the box. Never rated him 1st good offer punt him — scott McIntyre (@scottMc85081322) March 31, 2020

He couldn’t lace virgil ‘s boots …. — Wings 75 (@wings_75) March 31, 2020

Yes they’ve both played for celtic, that’s where it starts and ends I’m afraid — ConorOneil (@conorogolf) March 31, 2020

Not even better than Denayer yet. — CameronStewart67 (@Cameron57380732) March 31, 2020

Hes miles away from VVD. Average at best this season. A long long way to go. — Mark Feely (@MarkFeely6) March 31, 2020

😂😂😂 Think I’ll laugh at this one even before those from the Southside do… — Colin The Bruce (@cozzybruce1888) March 31, 2020

