Celtic fans swoon over footage of Odsonne Edouard’s Old Firm goal

Loads of Celtic fans have been fawning over some footage of Odsonne Edouard, as the club shared a clip of one of his best Old Firm goals.

If you were wondering how to become a fan favourite at Celtic Park, just ask French Eddy, he’s an expert after all.

The 22 year-old has bagged six goals in six appearances in the Old Firm, which is of course the fastest route to a Celtic fan’s heart.

And with nothing to fill the football shaped void in all of our lives, the Hoops have been sharing memorable footage from past matches on their Twitter account, marking the one-year anniversary of a 2-1 derby win on Tuesday.

Edouard scored one and assisted one against the old foe, collecting a delightful James Forrest pass before sprinting 50 yards with the ball and hammering home.

You can find some of the best Twitter reactions down below…

Brilliant assist from Forrest to Eddy

Brilliant assist from Eddy to Forrest — Colm (@AtownColm) March 31, 2020

The great joe worrall & mcgregor , doing well eh …. seeeee yaaaa — B (@clydebankceltic) March 31, 2020

What a day that was pic.twitter.com/8L13VTqU3a — Paul Murray (@mintymurray75) March 31, 2020

The ghost of worral is still going round in circles in Glasgow — Maciej Zurawski CSC (@Furedogg) March 31, 2020

Not enough is made of that pass from James Forrest absolutely glorious — Paddy B (@PaddyB1988) March 31, 2020

Hail, Hail 🍀 — Dale Robertson (@DaleRob19301160) March 31, 2020

