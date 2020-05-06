Celtic fans have been discussing the future of loan winger Mohamed Elyounoussi this week as he edges ever closer to the end of his temporary spell at the club.
The 25-year-old joined the Bhoys on a season-long loan at the start of the season from Premier League outfit Southampton but has found regular game time rather hard to come by this term.
Elyounoussi has managed only 1,309 minutes from 20 appearances, but has directly contributed to 13 goals across both domestic and European competitions, so he’s not been a complete dud.
Rated at £8.55m by Transfermarkt, it remains to be seen if the Norweigan wide man will be available for a permanent switch ahead of the new season – whenever that may be – though, it hasn’t stopped many of the Celtic faithful from debating whether or not Neil Lennon should try and keep hold of him.
Injuries have put pay to most of his time in Scotland so far.
Here’s the word from supporters…
Let go. Had ONE good game. I made my mind up at league Cup final. I could have made more an impact.
— Tommy Twists 🍀 (@TommyTurnsCSC) May 6, 2020
Mad to say let go.. he’s clsss. https://t.co/Jzt5jzfrcG
— Ryan Clifford (@Ryanclifford11) May 6, 2020
Keep. A massive influence and was badly missed when he got injured
— Éire Go Brách CSC (@EireGoBrachCSC) May 6, 2020
100% keep!!! #CelticFC
— Emma Ward (@emmaward_) May 6, 2020
1 million percent keep
— Sam “Ace” Rothstein 🇪🇺 (@Conor1971) May 6, 2020
Let go injury prone
— BKKBhoy (@BhoyBkk) May 6, 2020
Keep no brainer
— kate dunbar (@katedunbar61) May 6, 2020
Let go. no done anywhere near enough and far to injury prone to be spending silly money on
— RMP MCG (@RyanMcGoldrick_) May 6, 2020
Not for me.
Not worth the money they want for him.
— brian mc laughlin (@horseman222) May 6, 2020
Let go. Expensive & injury prone
— Andrew Mackay (@mackayac) May 6, 2020
Let go , in my opinion wee Mikey is a better prospect
— Sean Gibson (@weesean69) May 6, 2020
Keep if possible financially. Top player 👌
— Glenn k🍀🇮🇪 (@Baldyboo1) May 6, 2020
Let go bang average god knows what kind of fee & wage he’s on
— Aaron Welsh (@Jaffa1978) May 6, 2020
