Celtic fans discuss Mohamed Elyounoussi future

Celtic fans have been discussing the future of loan winger Mohamed Elyounoussi this week as he edges ever closer to the end of his temporary spell at the club.

The 25-year-old joined the Bhoys on a season-long loan at the start of the season from Premier League outfit Southampton but has found regular game time rather hard to come by this term.

Should Celtic try to sign Elyounoussi permanently?

100% yes! Vote No thanks! Vote

Elyounoussi has managed only 1,309 minutes from 20 appearances, but has directly contributed to 13 goals across both domestic and European competitions, so he’s not been a complete dud.

Rated at £8.55m by Transfermarkt, it remains to be seen if the Norweigan wide man will be available for a permanent switch ahead of the new season – whenever that may be – though, it hasn’t stopped many of the Celtic faithful from debating whether or not Neil Lennon should try and keep hold of him.

The single toughest football logo quiz of all time…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 20 Let's start off with an easy one, just to get that finger working... Aston Villa West Ham Scunthorpe Burnley

Injuries have put pay to most of his time in Scotland so far.

Here’s the word from supporters…

Let go. Had ONE good game. I made my mind up at league Cup final. I could have made more an impact. — Tommy Twists 🍀 (@TommyTurnsCSC) May 6, 2020

Mad to say let go.. he’s clsss. https://t.co/Jzt5jzfrcG — Ryan Clifford (@Ryanclifford11) May 6, 2020

Keep. A massive influence and was badly missed when he got injured — Éire Go Brách CSC (@EireGoBrachCSC) May 6, 2020

1 million percent keep — Sam “Ace” Rothstein 🇪🇺 (@Conor1971) May 6, 2020

Let go injury prone — BKKBhoy (@BhoyBkk) May 6, 2020

Keep no brainer — kate dunbar (@katedunbar61) May 6, 2020

Let go. no done anywhere near enough and far to injury prone to be spending silly money on — RMP MCG (@RyanMcGoldrick_) May 6, 2020

Not for me.

Not worth the money they want for him. — brian mc laughlin (@horseman222) May 6, 2020

Let go. Expensive & injury prone — Andrew Mackay (@mackayac) May 6, 2020

Let go , in my opinion wee Mikey is a better prospect — Sean Gibson (@weesean69) May 6, 2020

Keep if possible financially. Top player 👌 — Glenn k🍀🇮🇪 (@Baldyboo1) May 6, 2020

Let go bang average god knows what kind of fee & wage he’s on — Aaron Welsh (@Jaffa1978) May 6, 2020

AND in other news, Celtic fans debate Tom Rogic future…