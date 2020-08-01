Celtic must pay around £10m for Ivan Toney

One thing Celtic may need this summer is a new striker.

Interest in Odsonne Edouard from some of Europe’s elite clubs has been heavily documented, and if the Frenchman is to leave Celtic Park, the Glasgow outfit will need a capable replacement if they are going to reach the goal of winning 10 league titles in a row.

Luckily, it seems as though they have a target in mind, but the Hoops’ first bid for Ivan Toney was some way short of what they may have to pay, and Kieran Devlin gave an update on what Celtic will have to cough up to land their man.

What’s been said then?

The Athletic journalist was hosting a Q&A session ahead of the new season, and as you would expect, a number of questions were asked about the Scottish champions’ transfer business, and Devlin had the answers.

“Celtic had a bid of £5 million for striker Ivan Toney turned down, with Peterborough seemingly wanting a fee for around £10 million. Apart from that, plenty of rumours but not sure how much substance is to them.”

Not good enough

Later in the Q&A Devlin would state that he doesn’t see why Celtic would sign Toney unless he was going to be Edouard’s replacement, and you have to question whether or not he’d actually be good enough to fill that void.

Toney may have scored 24 goals this season, but that’s at League One level, and that surely isn’t really where Celtic want to be shopping around.

This is a club that will be in the Champions League again next season, and if they have aspirations of getting out of the Group Stages or even dropping into the Europa League by virtue of finishing third in a group, they need more than a League One striker spearheading their attack.

On top of that £10m for a player from that level is outright preposterous, especially when you consider Peterborough sold Jack Marriott to Derby for an initial £3m after scoring 27 goals in the division, three more than Toney managed this term.