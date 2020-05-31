 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Celtic News
Celtic fans react after Jozo Simunovic's exit confirmed

Celtic fans react after Jozo Simunovic’s exit confirmed

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 31/5/2020 | 11:45am

After 126 games at the club, Jozo Simunovic’s spell at Celtic has come to an end.

The Croatian signed for the Bhoys from Dinamo Zagreb back in the summer of 2015, coming in as an immediate replacement for Virgil van Dijk, who had just left for Southampton.

But after the Scottish champions decided not to take up the option of a further year on the defender’s contract, Neil Lennon paid tribute to both him and Jonny Hayes, who was also released.

reshpress-poll id=”560274″]

He said: “Both leave Celtic as nine-in-a-row champions. It’s an achievement they richly deserve and something I know they will cherish dearly. I would like to sincerely thank both Jozo and Jonny, brilliant lads who have given their all to Celtic over a number of years.”

After Simunovic’s exit from the club was confirmed, Celtic fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the centre-back.

A couple of fans suggested that Simunovic made far too many mistakes, and that it was “long overdue” to be getting rid of him.

One Celtic fan however took a much more pessimistic stance. and claimed that this is a decision they may regret in the future.

This season saw Simunovic play just 16 times across all competitions for the Hoops, with injuries once again takings its toll on the 25-year-old.

How’s your Celtic knowledge? Always been a loyal fan? Well can you spot Stilian Petrov from John Hartson? Give it a go if you’re brave enough …

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%
1 of 15

WHO IS THE PLAYER?

According to Transfermarkt, he has missed a massive 110 games due to injury since arriving at Celtic Park, so it’s no surprise that some Celtic fans don’t seem overly bothered by his departure.

Article title: Celtic fans react after Jozo Simunovic’s exit confirmed

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 