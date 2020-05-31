Celtic fans react after Jozo Simunovic’s exit confirmed

After 126 games at the club, Jozo Simunovic’s spell at Celtic has come to an end.

The Croatian signed for the Bhoys from Dinamo Zagreb back in the summer of 2015, coming in as an immediate replacement for Virgil van Dijk, who had just left for Southampton.

But after the Scottish champions decided not to take up the option of a further year on the defender’s contract, Neil Lennon paid tribute to both him and Jonny Hayes, who was also released.

He said: “Both leave Celtic as nine-in-a-row champions. It’s an achievement they richly deserve and something I know they will cherish dearly. I would like to sincerely thank both Jozo and Jonny, brilliant lads who have given their all to Celtic over a number of years.”

After Simunovic’s exit from the club was confirmed, Celtic fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the centre-back.

Right call — Wolfe Of Parkhead 🍀🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@ParkheadWolfe) May 30, 2020

Best news I’ve heard for a while — Paul P (@PaulP35709625) May 30, 2020

Not Celtic material nice big guy but we need better 💚🍀 — Stephen Cassidy (@SCass67) May 31, 2020

No great loss. He could look good in some games, but not often enough, and he he had glass ankles and was injured far too often. Wages could be put to better use. — FlynnyJay (@FlynnyJay) May 30, 2020

A couple of fans suggested that Simunovic made far too many mistakes, and that it was “long overdue” to be getting rid of him.

Too many mistakes in him and paying a big wage for a player who made 50% of games at best. No loss. — MartyFunkhouserCSC (@PatCattigan) May 30, 2020

Long overdue. Makes too many mistakes — Weeble (@WendyTh50990762) May 30, 2020

One Celtic fan however took a much more pessimistic stance. and claimed that this is a decision they may regret in the future.

I think we’ll regret it further down the line — Barry McNeill🍀🇪🇺 (@BarryMcNeill) May 30, 2020

This season saw Simunovic play just 16 times across all competitions for the Hoops, with injuries once again takings its toll on the 25-year-old.

According to Transfermarkt, he has missed a massive 110 games due to injury since arriving at Celtic Park, so it’s no surprise that some Celtic fans don’t seem overly bothered by his departure.