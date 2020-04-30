Celtic fans discuss former ace Kris Commons

With 227 games for the club, Kris Commons was a Celtic regular in the time that he was at the club.

The former Scotland international was a consistent performer for the Hoops too, netting an impressive 89 goals and providing a further 72 assists – a key reason behind the side’s domestic dominance during the early to mid 2010s.

But for all his quality on the ball, Commons certainly had his fair share of troubles off the pitch and problems with attitude. There was that infamous night in Norway against Molde, when the now 36-year-old threw his toys out of the pram following his substitution – he would then admit that it was “idiotic behaviour“.

And after a thread posted on Twitter by Celtic1967.com, fans of the Hoops flooded the replies section with their thoughts on the midfielder.

Underrated – Prob our best player between 2011-15 — John McConnell (@JohnMcC28171320) April 29, 2020

Fantastic player, Scored some really good and vital goals for us 🙌🏼 — JAMIE (@salems_lot77) April 29, 2020

He was a cracking player for us. — Sandro🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇮🇹 (@alfasanny) April 29, 2020

Look… let’s be honest. For a couple seasons he was the main goal threat and creator for others. He fell away under Rodgers due to his attitude, physique and work rate. Since moving away, into the SMSM… I echo the comments of my fellow Celtic fans. — Brian McAllister (@jibberinho) April 29, 2020

Would’ve been lost without him during that era Fantastic player 32 goal fae midfield 👏 Ronny didn’t rate him🤦‍♂️ when it suited him — 🏌️‍♂️ (@Moldy63523) April 29, 2020

Very underrated. Great player for us. — Eddie Connor (@eddieconnor1) April 29, 2020

Massively underrated. Thank God we had him and Griff in the building during the Deila experiment. Shame he’s went down the same road as Walker, Nicholas etc in the anti-Celtic pundit mould — Shaun Cole (@shauncole88) April 29, 2020

As good as Lubo (wait for backlash……) 🍀 — FC07 (@BhoyCole61) April 29, 2020

One Celtic fan meanwhile accepted that whilst he was a “great player”, his disagreement with Ronny Deila should have seen his time at the club come to an end.

Great player for the money paid, but after the way he publicly disgraced Ronny Deila who was Celtic manager should have ensured he never wore the hoops again. — Gary Winchester (@hanszargow) April 29, 2020

It’s safe to say Celtic fans still haven’t forgotten about Commons.

He certainly had his moments of inspiration, but as some supporters alluded to, it’s difficult to ignore some of the more negative aspects that also came with him too.