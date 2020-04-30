 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Celtic News
Celtic fans discuss former ace Kris Commons

Celtic fans discuss former ace Kris Commons

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 30/4/2020 | 07:10pm

With 227 games for the club, Kris Commons was a Celtic regular in the time that he was at the club.

The former Scotland international was a consistent performer for the Hoops too, netting an impressive 89 goals and providing a further 72 assists – a key reason behind the side’s domestic dominance during the early to mid 2010s.

Best of the Decade: Top scorers & creators – Can you name them?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%
1 of 20

Who won the Premier League Golden Boot the 2009/10 season?

But for all his quality on the ball, Commons certainly had his fair share of troubles off the pitch and problems with attitude. There was that infamous night in Norway against Molde, when the now 36-year-old threw his toys out of the pram following his substitution – he would then admit that it was “idiotic behaviour“.

And after a thread posted on Twitter by Celtic1967.com, fans of the Hoops flooded the replies section with their thoughts on the midfielder.

One Celtic fan meanwhile accepted that whilst he was a “great player”, his disagreement with Ronny Deila should have seen his time at the club come to an end.

It’s safe to say Celtic fans still haven’t forgotten about Commons.

He certainly had his moments of inspiration, but as some supporters alluded to, it’s difficult to ignore some of the more negative aspects that also came with him too.

Article title: Celtic fans discuss former ace Kris Commons

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 