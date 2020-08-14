Celtic news: Bhoys eyeing Premier League man as replacement for Bolingoli

Celtic’s summer is bound to be quite busy once again. But then again, the Bhoys are always looking to further bolster their squad and maintain that dominance over the Scottish Premier League and the domestic scene as a whole. And now, according to Sky Sports, they are looking to offload Boli Bolingoli and immediately replace him with a new player.

The same source claims that Leeds United‘s Barry Douglas is apparently high on their wishlist and we could see them make a move for the new Premier League left-back in the ongoing window.

Of course, Marcelo Bielsa’s men have been promoted to the English top-flight, which may or may not have an effect on Celtic’s potential bid, but new arrivals are surely on the cards.

Interestingly, Sky Sports also say Bolingoli is attracting interest from the Ligue 2 side Amiens and they are offering a loan deal that includes an option to buy at the end of the campaign, for a fee around £2.3m.

It is also worth mentioning that the player himself broke the Coronavirus rules with a trip to Spain without telling anything to the club or to Neil Lennon, leaving them furious with that decision. The papers don’t directly say anything about that potentially being one of the reasons he’s being sold but it’s safe to say he’s not exactly on the manager’s good side anymore.

Verdict

Douglas is a highly experienced player already in his 30s and seeing how he’s had limited opportunities for the Whites in 2019/20, he could indeed be an attainable target for Celtic.

Of course, first, they have to offload Bolingoli but the interest from France seems to be strong enough for them to successfully do that sooner rather than later. On the face of it, it seems like a good deal for all parties involved.