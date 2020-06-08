Celtic could ease their Odsonne Edouard concern with Lyle Taylor

After enjoying a stellar season in front of goal, it’s been no surprise to hear Celtic star Odsonne Edouard linked with an exit this summer.

The Frenchman bagged an impressive 27 goals in just 45 games, as well as providing a further 19 assists too – as complete a season as you will ever see from a front-line striker.

Reports in recent weeks and months have claimed that Premier League side Arsenal are interested in luring him south of the border this summer as a potential replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

If Peter Lawwell and co have got their wits about them, then they will be keeping an eye out for players to come in and take Edouard’s place if needed.

And a free transfer for Charlton ace Lyle Taylor may be the kind of shrewd signing that guarantees Celtic’s striking options ahead of next season, with Sky Sports journalist Jim White revealing the Hoops’ interest in the 30-year-old.

Whilst Taylor has hit the headlines recently for his refusal to play for the Addicks again in order to give him the best chance of securing a move away, it doesn’t take away from the fact that he has enjoyed a fine season with Lee Bowyer’s side.

He has struck 11 times in 22 games in the Championship, and a couple of times this season, Bowyer has taken publicly to hail the centre-forward’s abilities and work ethic. Speaking after a 3-1 victory over Luton back in February, the Charlton boss hailed Taylor’s work-rate as “outstanding” and that it was a “full performance” from a striker.

And a couple of months before that when the striker was out injured, he said: “It is his all-round performances that we’ve missed. It’s not just his goals, but it’s also his work ethic, the way he holds the ball up lets us get up the pitch. He is good defensively from set-pieces as well.”

Not only would Taylor bring in a source of goals, but he would offer hard work and defensive discipline too. If Edouard does end up leaving this summer, then bringing in the Charlton striker on a free transfer seems like it could have all the hallmarks of being a Lawwell masterstroke.