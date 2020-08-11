Celtic News: Bhoys set to finalise a deal for 23-year-old Swiss star

According to latest reports from Daily Record, Albian Ajeti is flying to Glasgow to finalise his deal with Celtic and swap the English Premier League for the Scottish one in the next day or so. The negotiations haven’t exactly been smooth along the way, and at one point it seemed like the player would stay at West Ham, but Neil Lennon has managed to work his magic and seal the deal.

The same outlet says the striker is expected to pen a one-year loan deal first but Celtic would then be able to buy him permanently for £5.5m next summer. Unfortunately, that seems to be all the information on the deal and we don’t exactly know if this is going to be a compulsory clause or just an optional one.

Either way, Ajeti is set to move to the Scottish Premiership imminently and should be announced sooner rather than later. Interestingly enough, the 23-year-old Swiss star had initially cooled on Celtic after the initial contact but it was Lennon who then swooped in to save the day and convince the young forward a move to Scotland is the right one for him.

Ajeti also had concerns about his game time, seeing how he’d have to compete with the incredible Odsonne Edouard but the coach sees him as a way to lighten the load on the Frenchman as well as giving Celtic a new dimension in attack, perhaps even deploying both players at the same time.

Whatever it was that Lennon had said to Ajeti, it seemed to have worked and now, the 23-year-old is on his way to Scotland.

Verdict

Even though he wasn’t exactly their first choice on the market, this is a big win for Celtic if they really manage to seal the deal for Ajeti. Lennon will have another young and deadly prospect to work with and continue his dominance on the domestic stage.

West Ham don’t seem to count on the 23-year-old anymore so it’s a win-win situation seeing how the Hammers need to raise funds quickly.