Celtic news: Bhoys given big boost in Duffy chase after latest update

Shane Duffy is a wanted man. Ever since the opening of the ongoing summer transfer window and even much earlier than that, the Brighton and Hove Albion defender has attracted a lot of interest from many Premier League clubs.

But alongside the England’s best, Celtic have also been mentioned in the conversation. And now, according to exclusive information provided by Daily Record, despite the Bhoys not being able to financially match most of the other big clubs’ offers, Duffy himself has grown up a Celtic fan and that could indeed make all the difference in terms of his decision at the end of the day.

Of course, the Scottish Premier League giants understand it will be a very complicated deal nonetheless because they don’t exactly have the funds to go into bidding wars with Premier League outfits.

The same source explains Duffy would be allowed to leave the club on loan for a fee of £2m but the problem is, Celtic’s rivals are looking to acquire his services on a permanent deal, thus making it almost impossible for the Hoops to respond.

Neil Lennon will still make an effort to sign him and this romantic notion the defender holds towards the Scots might be the only advantage they have over their Premier League opposition.

Even that might not be enough but the source close to the talks do assure Duffy has that emotional connection with the club and that could very well play a role in this whole transfer saga in the end.

Verdict

It’s always difficult to target high-profile players without a warchest full of money at your disposal. However, while money is always an important aspect of any potential deal in football, the heart can also prevail.

And it is on the heart that Lennon will have to bet in this scenario.