Celtic news: Commons believes there’s ‘absolutely no chance’ star leaves club this summer

There has been a lot of talk about Odsonne Edouard’s potential exit from Celtic in the ongoing summer transfer window. Of course, the young forward is an extremely hot property on the market and it doesn’t surprise that there is essentially a queue building for his signature.

All of this has led to countless speculation about his immediate future but Kris Commons has offered his insight into the whole matter, potentially calming down the nerves of many Hoops fans in the process.

Speaking in his Scottish Daily Mail column (via Daily Record), the former Celtic playmaker said the following: “For me, there’s absolutely no chance that Celtic will even contemplate selling their star striker at this late juncture. That ship has sailed. The season is already underway. If they were of a mind to cash-in on Edouard, they’d have done it six weeks ago to give themselves time to find a suitable replacement.”

He goes on to mention how the signing of Albian Ajeti changes nothing in that respect and that he doesn’t believe in the rumour that Edouard’s future at the club depends on the team’s efforts to reach the group stage of the Champions League.

Of course, the France U21 star has been linked with various Premier League heavy-hitters including Arsenal, Leicester and Everton. However, if Commons is to be believed, that ship has already sailed.

As for Ajeti, it’s unlikely that Neil Lennon wants to replace such a prolific young forward with someone who couldn’t establish himself at West Ham United.

Verdict

If this opinion ends up being true, Celtic will have received a huge boost for the ongoing season. Of course, Edouard could still leave in the near future but Celtic will have to cross that bridge when they get there.

For now, all that matters is that he stays in the Scottish Premier League for the time being.