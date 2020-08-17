Celtic news: Lennon eyeing transfer for £13.6m-rated Serie A defender

The summer transfer window across most leagues is only now starting to heat up and we’re still waiting for Celtic to sail right into it with a bombastic transfer of their own. However, at the moment, it does seem like Neil Lennon is mostly focused on boosting his defensive line and there are a couple of options laid in front of him.

According to the latest updates from the Italian paper Calciomercato, the Bhoys are one of the teams that are showing interest in Sampdoria’s Omar Colley. The defender still has two years left on his contract, which might end up affecting the price in some capacity, but it is understood the Serie A side would want to get around €15m (£13.6m) for him.

This, of course, means he wouldn’t exactly be a cheap option but he is quite a wanted man. The same source claims Premier League teams like Newcastle United and Burnley might also be on his tail and this could indeed make matters more complicated for Lennon himself.

Still, in the past, Colley has drawn comparisons with Kalidou Koulibaly and this would indicate there is indeed quality in the player. The 27-year-old has had quite a rollercoaster of a career but a move to the Scottish Premier League could represent another challenge for the combative Gambian footballer.

But we’ll have to wait and see whether Lennon decides to pull the trigger and then if he does, will it be enough to beat other rivals to the punch.

Verdict

Of course, Colley might not be anywhere near Koulibaly’s quality but he does seem like someone who could offer a decent amount to Celtic in their chase of domestic dominance.

The price is also quite high for a player with two years left on his contract but that is not surprising given that there seems to be quite a lot of interest for the 27-year-old.