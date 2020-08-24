Celtic news: Bhoys set to seal David Turnbull’s transfer from Motherwell this week

Celtic chasing David Turnbull is not exactly something out of the blue. After all, the Hoops were extremely close to sealing the deal for the talented playmaker last June but it all fell apart at the last second.

The 21-year-old had had a knee problem flagged during his medical with the Scottish Premier League giants and for that reason, the move collapsed and the player was sent to surgery.

Of course, this was a big hit for all parties involved as the Motherwell youngster thought his dream had slipped away at that moment. However, since his return to full fitness, Turnbull has been consistently impressive in his performances, warranting those prodigy claims and Celtic’s interest in the first place.

According to the latest report from The Scottish Sun, after scouting him two times this season once again, the Bhoys are set to finalise a £3m deal in the coming week.

The same outlet states there is mounting interest for the lad coming from England and this has prompted Celtic to try and seal the transfer as soon as possible.

Of course, Celtic can’t exactly go into bidding wars with Premier League or Championship clubs so that’s why this update might have forced their hand just a little bit.

But seeing the talent and the potential in Turnbull makes him all worth it. After all, what’s £3m for a superstar of the future?

Verdict

If at first you don’t succeed, try and try again. It very much feels like this could be applied both to Celtic and Turnbull himself. His knee may have failed him before but now he’s back and stronger than ever.

The Hoops have also failed to secure his signature once before but now they seem destined to right that particular wrong as soon as possible.

On the face of it, it’s looking like a great piece of business for all sides.