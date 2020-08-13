Celtic News: Talks underway as Premier League man considers Bhoys move

Brighton centre-back Shane Duffy has had talks with Neil Lennon about moving to Celtic this summer – his boyhood supported club.

Since Graham Potter took over as Brighton manager, Duffy has struggled to make starts in the Premier League, and there is lots of speculation about his future with the Seagulls. Duffy made just 19 appearances in the Premier League last season.

The Republic of Ireland defender has been strongly linked with a move to Celtic this summer according to the Daily Record, and he has already held talks with Neil Lennon about switching the south coast of England for Glasgow.

It has been reported that Celtic have discussed the option of a one-year loan move for Duffy, which would see him challenge Christopher Jullien and Kristoffer Ajer for a starting spot at Celtic Park.

The 28-year-old centre-back is in the prime of career and is pushing for a move out of Brighton, despite the fact his contract runs-out in 2023. The talks with Celtic are very much still in the early stages, and there are lots more terms to discuss such as a loan fee and potential wages if the move goes through.

Celtic also face tough competition for Duffy’s signature, however. Premier League trio; West Ham, Burnley and newly promoted West Bromwich Albion have also been linked with Duffy in recent weeks. West Ham have looked the most likely to sign the Irishman as the former Everton youngster used to be managed by David Moyes.

In other news, Duffy was spotted on a night out with friends when he was approached by Celtic fans who sang his name before he joined in the fun.

Verdict

Duffy would be a great signing for Celtic, and he is already loved by the fans and admired by Lennon.

It would be a perfect match for the experienced centre-back, and at 6ft 4in, he would surely be a great presence and leader amongst their defence.