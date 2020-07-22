Celtic would be making a huge blunder if they sell “special talent” this summer

Celtic were thrashed 4-0 by Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday evening as their rung of friendlies in France came to a finish.

A full-strength PSG ran riot at Le Parc des Princes. World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe netted inside the opening minute before Neymar, Ander Herrera and Pablo Sarabia poured misery on Neil Lennon’s side.

Despite the defeat, plenty of the Hoops faithful were left drooling over the display from Olivier Ntcham as he was handed a 73-minute runout.

Their reactions ranged from him putting in a “masterclass” to him being akin to a 2002 Zinedine Zidane in the heart of the pitch. Whilst there were also calls for him to be starting matches more often next season.

During the 2019/20 title-winning campaign, the 24-year-old barely featured, starting just 17 times in the league, via Transfermarkt.

There have been reports over the past couple of months suggesting that Ntcham is indeed available for transfer, but going by this display this would be an awful, awful mistake from Nick Hammond and co.

It’s thought that Southampton are keen admirers, and even if the midfielder is used as a pawn for the popular Fraser Forster, it would be a catastrophic blunder at Parkhead.

Broony isn’t getting any younger and at just 24, he’s showing he can step up in the big games after last night’s display.

It would be worthwhile to keep him around next season with ten in a row in sight. That with the added incentive of European football means Lennon will need strength in depth, so selling a player who’s been dubbed as a “special talent” would be hugely counterintuitive.

