Celtic should sign Fletcher ahead of Toney

Celtic are seemingly after a striker this summer.

The Bhoys have been linked with a plethora of forwards, but two that seem to be at the forefront of the rumour mill at the moment are Steven Fletcher and Ivan Toney.

These are two very different types of forward, with Fletcher being the experienced 33 year-old who is proven at the top-level, while Toney is the 24-year-old gamble who could be the next big thing.

Neil Lennon has a tough decision to make when it comes to choosing between the pair, but in our eyes, it should be a straightforward decision.

This season is one of Celtic’s biggest in recent history with the milestone of 10 league titles in a row within touching distance for the Hoops, and while Toney could end up being the better long-term acquisition, Fletcher is the man they need to go for right now.

Toney has only ever scored at League One and League Two level, meaning that he’s not guaranteed to be able to do the business in Scotland.

Meanwhile, Fletcher remains one of the Championship’s deadliest marksmen, netting at a rate of one goal every 156 minutes this term – a better rate than Premier League target Ollie Watkins.

Add into this the fact that Fletcher is available for free and Peterbrough want £10m for Toney and it’s a no-brainer.

The 33-year-old would not only be a more effective goalscorer than Toney at a higher level, but he’ll also save Celtic a lot of money, that can then be in turn spent on other areas of the squad that need bolstering.

Right now, Celtic need to have one goal in mind, and that’s getting their 10th consecutive league title, and it’s clear for all to see that Fletcher is the better striker option when you have such an important short-term target.