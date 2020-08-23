 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Celtic News
Celtic fans discuss Nir Bitton's display against Dundee United

Celtic fans discuss Nir Bitton’s display against Dundee United

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 23/8/2020 | 12:15pm

It may have taken a late strike from new signing Albian Ajeti to eventually get the job done, but Celtic picked up all three points in their clash against Dundee United on late Saturday afternoon.

The Hoops dominated the game in terms of all the important statistics, taking far more shots (23), boasting 65% possession, and winning more total duels too (68).

How’s your Celtic knowledge? Always been a loyal fan? Well can you spot Stilian Petrov from John Hartson? Give it a go if you’re brave enough …

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%
1 of 15

WHO IS THE PLAYER?

One man who had an important part to play in the game, was Nir Bitton. The Israel international started his first league game of the season, and helped Neil Lennon’s side keep a clean sheet in their 1-0 win.

As per Sofascore, he made three tackles, two interceptions, a game-high of 86 touches, and won seven of his 12 individual duels too. And after seeing his performance, Celtic fans took to Twitter to share their reactions.

Some Celtic fans however didn’t seem too impressed, with a couple of supporters criticising his passing in particular, saying that some of it was “slack” and that there was “no sense of urgency”.

Being a more natural holding midfielder, it was no surprise to see Bitton look comfortable on the ball whilst playing at centre-back on Saturday.

Who should partner Jullien?

Bitton

Bitton

Ajer

Ajer

He made 65 successful passes, and completed an impressive 12 of his 15 attempted long balls too. But whether he is the long-term answer as a centre-back in this Celtic side remains up for debate, and with Kristoffer Ajer still in the squad, Lennon will have a tough decision to make going forward.

Article title: Celtic fans discuss Nir Bitton’s display against Dundee United

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 