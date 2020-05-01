Celtic fans react to Odsonne Edouard’s nomination for POTY

It’s fair to say Odsonne Edouard has enjoyed a very impressive campaign at Celtic this season.

The Frenchman has been leading the charge for Neil Lennon’s side, as they chase yet ano

ther league title in Scotland. As per Transfermarkt, he has bagged 27 goals in just 45 games across all competitions, including setting up another 19 too.

Best of the Decade: Top scorers & creators – Can you name them?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 20 Who won the Premier League Golden Boot the 2009/10 season? Wayne Rooney Didier Drogba Frank Lampard Carlos Tevez/Fernando Torres

Such has been the striker’s form, that Premier League side Arsenal have been touted with making a move for him this summer as a potential replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Whether Edouard stays at the club remains to be seen, but the club announced via their official Twitter account that he has been nominated for the Player of the Year award at Celtic.

Fans of the Hoops flocked to the replies section to share their thoughts on Edouard and him potentially taking home the award.

100% winner 💚 — Robert Stephen (@RobertStephen27) April 29, 2020

No one else deserves it than this guy — Johnny Ryan (@johnnyryan93) April 29, 2020

Deserves it 100% — Gary (@Gary48635675) April 29, 2020

It can only be him — john larkin (@johnlarkin43) April 29, 2020

A couple of fans even urged for Edouard to be given a new contract to go along with potentially taking home the award.

Give him it with a 5 year contract — KmcG03 (@kianmcgrath03) April 29, 2020

Announce new contract & shirt number 7 🙏🏻🙏🏻💚 — Scott Williamson (@scottw1985) April 29, 2020

It’s no surprise that many Celtic fans are pushing for Edouard to win the Player of the Year award.

The Frenchman has more than replaced former Hoops striker Moussa Dembele, and the interest from Arsenal really goes to show how his performances have gone up a level this campaign.