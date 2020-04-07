Charlie Nicholas claims Odsonne Edouard will leave Celtic

Writing in his column for Sky Sports, Charlie Nicholas has delivered his honest verdict on Odsonne Edouard’s future at Celtic.

What did he say?

Edouard has been in scintillating form for the Hoops this season, netting an impressive 27 times and providing a further 19 assists in just 45 games across all competitions.

That has seen the £13.5m-rated ace linked with a potential move to the Premier League, and Nicholas has admitted that the striker could be heading for the exit door at Celtic Park very soon.

He said: “He’s had his best goalscoring season and he’s scored quite a few in Europe so you are not just judging him on his tally in Scottish football. he’s become Celtic’s key player and best by a distance. He will leave Celtic.

“Some people are suggesting he’ll stay on next season as Celtic go in search of 10 titles in a row. People up north get so bogged down by it, but Edouard is now reaching a side of his career at 22 where, like Dembele, he will be looking at who are interested in signing him. He’s in a position where he can take his time with this.”

Deja vu

After seeing Moussa Dembele leave the club after a stellar record at Celtic – he struck 51 times in just 94 games for the club – this would simply be a case of deja vu for Neil Lennon.

The Hoops have been around the block when it comes to seeing their star players make their exits, with last summer seeing them also lose Kieran Tierney to Arsenal.

But whilst they have done well to replace them, there’s only so many times Peter Lawwell and co can continue to ensure Celtic’s squad doesn’t get any weaker. It’s a tough task that will be draining for those involved in the recruitment process, and eventually they will miss the target with one of their signings.

It’s exactly why Nicholas’ claim about Edouard may just leave Lawwell shaking in his boots.

