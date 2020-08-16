Celtic: Nick Hammond would be making foolish mistake with Ntcham sale

According to 90min, Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham is interesting Premier League sides like Southampton, Everton and West Ham.

What’s the word?

Ntcham has been a cornerstone of the Hoops’ first-team for the past few seasons, racking up 125 appearances for the club. The 2019/2020 campaign saw him add a goal-scoring touch to his game too, finding the back of the net on eight occasions in 38 total games.

But as per 90min, Celtic face a real fight to keep a hold of him, with the report claiming that Ntcham himself is interested in a move south of the border.

How’s your Celtic knowledge? Always been a loyal fan? Well can you spot Stilian Petrov from John Hartson? Give it a go if you’re brave enough …

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 15 WHO IS THE PLAYER? Ramon Vega Marc Rieper

It’s added that Neil Lennon’s side value him around the £20m mark, and that having won everything on offer in Scotland, Ntcham may be tempted by the prospect of a new challenge.

Nick Hammond must resist all offers

Whilst Celtic have enjoyed great success in replacing Ntcham’s fellow Frenchman Moussa Dembele, the midfielder may be a far harder act for Nick Hammond and co to find someone just as good.

Celtic boss Lennon lauded him as “unbelievable“, whilst skipper Scott Brown has been unequivocal in his praise of the 24-year-old. Speaking back in February, he said: “Oli loves it here, he’s enjoying playing, and showing his quality on the park. Everyone appreciates that and he tracks back too, which is what the manager wants. As soon as Oli gets it he’s got that drive to go forward.

What should Celtic do with Ntcham?

Yes Vote No Vote

“He can go past somebody, he’s got a goal in him, and has the vision to see a pass too. Oli is very confident on the ball and always willing to take it in any situation. That’s what he brings, but he’s also got that drive, he can play wee one-twos.”

Whilst Ntcham has played just 30 minutes of football this season, there’s no questioning that he still has the ability to be a key performer for Lennon’s side. Cashing in on him now would be a major howler from Hammond, and completely undermine their hunt for an incredible tenth title in a row.