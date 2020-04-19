Celtic signing Patrick Roberts permanently would be great business

Having spent some time on loan at Celtic a couple of years ago, Patrick Roberts will know all about trying to make a name for himself in Scottish football.

The 23-year-old has been on the books at Manchester City for a considerable amount of time since his move from Fulham, but has never really made the grade at the Etihad.

It’s seen him spend numerous campaigns out on loan, but arguably his most successful one came during his time at Celtic Park. And with reports suggesting that Neil Lennon’s side have made a new approach to take Roberts back, but this time on a permanent basis, this is a move that could work out for all parties.

The pint-sized winger originally spent 18 months with the Hoops on loan, before returning on another season-long deal back in the summer of 2017. His first campaign at the club saw him net six times in just 11 league games, before he really took it to another level the following season.

He scored an impressive nine goals and provided a whopping 14 assists in the Scottish top-flight as Celtic continued their domestic dominance, but ever since then, his career has rather declined. His final season with Celtic saw him feature just eight times in the league, before enduring nightmare spells at the likes of Girona, Norwich and Middlesbrough.

But having seen first-hand what he can bring to the table when given a consistent run of games, Roberts is surely worth a punt now by Peter Lawwell. His ability to play anywhere across the front-line would make him a valuable piece of the jigsaw for Celtic, and he could offer real creativity from out wide what with his assists record.

He wouldn’t need any time to settle back in considering he will surely know the club inside out, particularly with the on-the-pitch demands. Club icon Davie Hay waxed lyrical about Roberts’ abilities, and even backed a potential move for him last summer.

He said: “He did exceptionally well at Celtic in his spell up in Scotland and he is still young at 22. he really enjoyed his time up here and I’m sure the player himself would be open to the possibility of a return. His second season wasn’t as successful as his first, but he got an injury and then the form of James Forrest meant that he couldn’t get back into the team regularly.”

With Forrest set to turn 29 in July, Celtic would do well to start thinking about who could be ready to take the mantle from him on that right flank. Returning for Roberts would give them someone who has played with him before, and could eventually take over from him too.