Celtic fans react to Patrick Roberts links

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 17/4/2020 | 07:45pm

Could Patrick Roberts make his return to Celtic this summer?

The winger spent three seasons on loan at Celtic Park, notching 18 goals and providing a further 26 assists in just 78 games across all competitions.

But having returned to parent club Manchester City, Roberts has had a tough time of it in the last couple of years, enduring less than stellar loan spells at the likes of Girona, Norwich and Middlesbrough.

However, according to TEAMtalk, Celtic have made a new approach to sign the 23-year-old on a permanent basis, although it is suggested that City have yet to make a decision on his long-term future.

After hearing about their links to Roberts, Celtic fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on their former ace.

Some Celtic fans however seemed to be rather more reluctant to see Roberts back, with one supporter suggesting that they have “wasted enough money over the past few years”.

With the footballing world having to adjust their summer plans due to the current climate, luring Roberts on a cut-price deal could be a shrewd piece of business from Peter Lawwell and co.

Should Celtic sign Patrick Roberts permanently?

Yes

Yes

No

No

The winger already knows what it’s like to play at Celtic Park and wouldn’t need too much time to get back into the swing of things.

Celtic, just like every other club, will have to play it smart in the summer, and a reunion with Roberts would be exactly that.

