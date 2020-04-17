Celtic fans react to Patrick Roberts links

Could Patrick Roberts make his return to Celtic this summer?

The winger spent three seasons on loan at Celtic Park, notching 18 goals and providing a further 26 assists in just 78 games across all competitions.

But having returned to parent club Manchester City, Roberts has had a tough time of it in the last couple of years, enduring less than stellar loan spells at the likes of Girona, Norwich and Middlesbrough.

However, according to TEAMtalk, Celtic have made a new approach to sign the 23-year-old on a permanent basis, although it is suggested that City have yet to make a decision on his long-term future.

After hearing about their links to Roberts, Celtic fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on their former ace.

Bring him home — SiobheanG (@SiobheanG) April 16, 2020

Yes..would love to see the wee man back — Marcus (@markduffy1888) April 16, 2020

He’s played his best football with us n he gets what the clubs all about bring him home — CB67 (@CB6712) April 17, 2020

Celtic better just bring Patrick Roberts back & stop messing with my feelings like this x — KerryAdair (@KerryAdairx) April 16, 2020

Patrick Roberts back to Celtic? Any true in this? Would take him back in a heartbeat Would force Forrest to up his game again — (@DaleMMcGovern) April 16, 2020

Best news in months , Forrest couldn’t lace his boots — DB (@DB24374060) April 16, 2020

Some Celtic fans however seemed to be rather more reluctant to see Roberts back, with one supporter suggesting that they have “wasted enough money over the past few years”.

No thanks. — Gerrybhoy1967 (@Gerrybhoy19671) April 16, 2020

No thanks. Wasted enough money over the past few years. — MickybarstewarD (@Grassizgreen11) April 16, 2020

Not for me. Secure foster — TONY MACARONI BFC (@TonyKglasgow) April 17, 2020

With the footballing world having to adjust their summer plans due to the current climate, luring Roberts on a cut-price deal could be a shrewd piece of business from Peter Lawwell and co.

Should Celtic sign Patrick Roberts permanently?

Yes Vote No Vote

The winger already knows what it’s like to play at Celtic Park and wouldn’t need too much time to get back into the swing of things.

Celtic, just like every other club, will have to play it smart in the summer, and a reunion with Roberts would be exactly that.