Teemu Pukki has flourished big time since leaving Celtic

Celtic’s decision to let go of Teemu Pukki in the summer of 2015 now looks like a rather short-sighted piece of business.

The Finland international was on the books at Celtic Park after joining from Bundesliga side Schalke, but never really made a genuine impression on the first-team in his time in Scotland.

Cameo Clubs: Which obscure teams did these football legends play for?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 19 Legends of the game don't come much bigger than Pelé but which of these clubs did he end his illustrious career with? New York Cosmos Santos Fort Lauderdale Strikers Happy Valley

He played just 38 times across all competitions, and was subsequently loaned out to Brondby. In the end, the Hoops appeared to decide enough was enough, and Pukki made a permanent switch to the Danish outfit for a fee of £608k as per Transfermarkt.

But what has happened to the forward since he made his exit from Celtic? Here, Football FanCast focus on what the Scottish side missed out on…

Where is Pukki now?

Well, after banging in the goals left, right and centre at Brondby – he netted an impressive 72 times in just 164 games for the club – he made the move to English football and joined Norwich.

And it is with the Canaries that has recently seen him rise to prominence and really make Celtic feel like they may regret their decision back in 2015. After helping to fire Norwich back to the Premier League last season, Pukki has enjoyed a fairly fruitful campaign in the top-flight this year.

He has scored 11 times in 28 Premier League games, including goals against the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham. He has been a man for the big occasion for Daniel Fake’s side, and it is no surprise to see the goal-scorer valued at £9m by Transfermarkt.

Whilst Celtic may not have realised the talent they had on their books, Brondby and Norwich certainly did, and have earned their rewards because of it.

Meanwhile, Celtic fans have been shocked by Virgil van Dijk’s admission.