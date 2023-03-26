Celtic are thought to be readying a new ‘huge’ contract offer for manager Ange Postecoglou, Football Insider report.

The Lowdown: Transformation

Postecoglou arrived in Glasgow back in the summer of 2021 from Japanese side Yokohama F. Marinos and has helped turn things around at Parkhead. The 57-year-old has won 76 of his 102 games in charge of the Hoops, with his side averaging an impressive 2.54 goals per game.

The manager has won three trophies so far during his tenure and is on course to retain the Scottish Premiership title ahead of rivals Rangers this season, with the Hoops currently nine points clear at the top of the table.

Postecoglou could also guide Celtic to a domestic treble over the coming months after already securing the League Cup, however, his current contract is set to expire in the summer. He has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months, with Tottenham the latest English club to be backed for a swoop.

Football Insider reporter Wayne Veysey provided an update he’s heard from Parkhead in the last 48 hours regarding Postecoglou. He stated that the Hoops want to tie the manager down to a new long-term deal after recent interest from the Premier League.

Celtic are ready to increase Postecoglou’s wages, with a ‘source with knowledge of the situation’ revealing that Celtic are preparing a “huge” offer which may include a release clause.

The Verdict: Good news

Postecoglou has only been on a 12-month rolling deal since taking over from Neil Lennon, so it is good to see that the club want to finalise a long-term agreement following plenty of speculation over a possible exit. He's made an immediate positive impact and actually has a better record with Celtic than any of his previous clubs.

Celtic also appear to be doing everything they can to keep Postecoglou when it comes to their current squad, with the club working hard to keep Kyogo Furuhashi, Liel Abada and Jota, players who Postecoglou views as key.

They are even planning to add to their squad with three headline signings in the summer, with Postecoglou targeting a new centre-back, central midfielder and striker. Therefore, should the manager and club officials remain on the same page reading into the summer, you’d like to think that a long-term contract could be agreed upon over the coming months, which may prove to be the most important piece of business.