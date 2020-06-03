Celtic tipped to sign Shon Weissman to replace Odsonne Edouard

Celtic are reportedly eyeing up replacements for highly-coveted star striker Odsonne Edouard should he leave the Glasgow giants this summer, and it appears one name has been circulated this week.

According to the Telegraph, the Scottish Premiership champions have made Wolfsberger AC striker Shon Weissman ‘one of their priorities’ but only if their leading talisman is sold.

Is Weissman a good replacement for Edouard?

The 24-year-old has enjoyed a prolific season for the Austrian outfit where he has bagged 29 goals in just 30 appearances, including a pair of strikes against AS Roma and Borussia Monchengladbach in the Europa Leauge, via Transfermarkt.

Meanwhile, Edouard has become the latest promising talent to attract admirers with his superb form at Parkhead, with the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Moussa Dembele playing at Celtic in recent seasons.

The Frenchman has bagged 27 goals in all competitions this term and is reportedly a target for Premier League clubs such as Arsenal, Leicester City and Newcastle United amongst others.

It’s claimed that Weissman could cost as little as £4.5m this summer but that may depend on how the transfer market is shaping up financially post-pandemic.

The Israeli international has just one more year to run on his current contract, so it could be the perfect time to swoop in and land him, especially given reported interest in him from both top-flight north London teams.

Although, it appears as if Neil Lennon will only initiate a move for him should Edouard depart Glasgow.

