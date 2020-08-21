Celtic must clinch £7m deal for Leeds flop Caleb Ekuban

According to Fanatik, Celtic remain interested in Trabzonspor attacker Caleb Ekuban.

Despite signing Albian Ajeti from West Ham earlier this month, it appears Neil Lennon isn’t done trying to revamp his forward line. Reports in recent days had initially suggested that the Hoops weren’t keen on matching Trabzonspor’s asking price of £7m for Ekuban, but the latest news suggests that hasn’t completely put them off.

Turkish publication Fanatik claim that the Bhoys are still interested in the 26-year-old, and that whilst they may have signed Ajeti, they have “not let go” of Ekuban.

Forget Ajeti

Whilst Ajeti may not be too happy with the news that Celtic are targeting another striker, the simple fact is that Ekuban has proven himself to be a far more prolific, and dangerous forward than the Swiss man.

Last season saw Ekuban rack up an impressive ten goals and 11 assists in 34 games across all competitions, showcasing his versatility by playing all across the front-line and even as a number ten. That could well see the Ghana international dove-tail with Odsonne Edouard rather than just be a considered a like-for-like replacement in the starting line-up.

Ekuban is an explosive player who has the ability to fashion chances for others, and be on the end of them too. As per Sofascore, he averaged 1.2 shots, 0.7 key passes and 1.7 dribbles per game in the Turkish top-flight last season, and showed off his defensive discipline by winning four duels per match.

And despite being compared to former Manchester City maverick Mario Balotelli in his younger days, Ekuban has since insisted that the two don’t share the same kind of outgoing personality or lifestyle. He said: “We are often compared. It is normal that I’d like to follow his career, but I’m Caleb Ekuban. When I go home I do nothing, believe me.”

Whilst Celtic may have their Edouard back-up in Ajeti, a move for Ekuban seems like a smart piece of business.