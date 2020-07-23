Hammond playing with fire as Celtic hone in on £6.5m signing

Celtic are honing in on making their first permanent signing of the summer but it’s unlikely to appease the Parkhead faithful given the position.

What’s the word?

According to Sportime, the Scottish champions have submitted an offer of €3.5m (£3.2m) plus an extra €1m (£900k) in add-ons for AEK Athens shot-stopper Vasilis Barkas.

It’s claimed that the Greek outfit are wanting closer to €6-7m (£5.5-6.5m) but the goalkeeper is happy with the personal terms Celtic can offer him.

Who should Celtic sign this summer?

Fraser Forster Vote Vasilis Barkas Vote Joe Hart Vote

Neil Lennon has sent scouts to watch the ten-cap international and clearly he’s been impressed by what he’s heard with the 26-year-old keeping 16 clean sheets in 33 appearances, which includes matches in the Europa League, via Transfermarkt.

Joe Hart and David Marshall are also on the list of potential targets, as per the report.

Fraser favourite

Whilst it is no secret that Neil Lennon needs a new number one for their attempt at ten-in-a-row, many at Celtic Park will be disappointed if Fraser Forster can’t return in some form after an impressive campaign which saw him quickly become a fan-favourite.

The 6 foot 7 giant was previously at the Scottish giants for a four-year spell before he moved to the south coast, but came back on loan last season and managed to keep 14 clean sheets in 28 appearances on their way to the title.

1 of 15 Who was the top scorer during the 2018/19 season? Forrest Sinclair Edouard Christie

Recent reports have emerged suggesting that the Saints will look to offload the glovesman as part of a major squad overhaul, so if Celtic plumped for Barkas over the popular Forster, then it would be a rather baffling move.

It’s unlikely that the Englishman will cost much more than Barkas given his £10m fee back in 2014, so it’s now on Nick Hammond to push for the signing fans are all longing for.

AND in other news, Celtic simply must avoid making a £5m mistake amid links to PL flop…