Celtic eyeing summer raid for one of America’s ‘golden generation’

Celtic boss Neil Lennon clearly wants some reinforcements ahead of their attempt at a tenth Scottish title in a row and the latest name linked with a switch to Parkhead is hugely exciting.

What’s the word?

Reported target Brenden Aaronson has spoken out about his future at MLS side Philadelphia Union amid interest from the likes of the Hoops, Hoffenheim, Frankfurt and Borussia Monchengladbach.

He said, via the Daily Record: “Going into this season I just wanted to keep focusing on that and just keep staying consistent. I think that’s a huge thing for young players, staying consistent, so I’m just going to keep focusing on that and keep trying to generate chances and just do whatever I can.”

Whilst MLS Soccer claim that Celtic along with a Belgian outfit are keen on signing the 19-year-old midfielder this summer.

Generational star in the making?

This would be an interesting move for the Scottish champions to make as the young American is thought to be one of several players in the USA’s ‘golden generation.’

It’s reinforced by Bild Sport dubbing him the ‘American Kai Havertz’ due to his style of play – and they also value him at just €1.3m (£1.2m).

Aaronson has displayed some signs that should encourage Lennon to try and clinch him since the MLS’ recent restart. In six appearances, he’s racked up an assist and a goal whilst also managing five key passes, nine successful tackles and 12 dribbles, via WhoScored.

HalfSpaces analysed his playing style back in April and claimed that he was an “exciting young piece” to add to the USMNT’s midfield repertoire.

With Olivier Ntcham’s future by no means certain, might the American talent be a potential replacement should he depart? Southampton is one team keeping an interest in him.

Aaronson would be an absolute bargain for Nick Hammond given the fee mentioned whilst Christian Pulisic’s form for Chelsea and Gio Reyna’s emergence at Dortmund has shown first-hand that America does indeed have a promising crop of players emerging from the shadows.

